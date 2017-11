The Vikings returned from London and the bye week to beat up the Washington Redskins in a game where Case Keenum made it a blowout and close game.

You, the listener, had plenty to say on Keenum and the quarterback situation going forward. Also, plenty of discussion with Phil Mackey and The Superstar Mike Morris about the receivers, defense, and when Teddy comes in.

All that right here on Vikings Vent Line!