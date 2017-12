Well the streak had to come to end at some point and it was against Carolina in a sloppy 31-24 loss.

The Superstar Mike Morris and Phil Mackey took your calls on a plethora of things you noticed in the loss. Among the bigger topics of discussion were that called back Thielen touchdown reception, Case Keenum’s down day, and Stephon Diggs.

All that and much more right here on Vikings Vent Line!