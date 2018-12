After the Vikings 24-10 loss at the hands of the Bears the 2018 season is now officially over and that left you, the listener, with PLENTY to Vent about today. Manny Hill, Ross Brendel, and Jonathan Harrison took your calls for two hours to talk through the season, the lack of an offensive line, what the jobs of Spielman & Zim should be, and what to do with Cousins now. That and a whole lot more on this season ending edition of Vent Line.