LISTEN NOW

Vikings Video

Previous Story VIDEO: Vikings QB speculation with Sage Rosenfels; Kirk Cousins? Alex Smith?

VIDEO: Stefon Diggs tells his story of miracle catch in a room full of Twins staffers

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore June 4, 2018 1:46 pm

The Minnesota Twins have been busy for weeks — if not months — getting ready for Monday’s first-year player draft. At a recent meeting of scouts, analysts and other Twins staffers, Stefon Diggs was the special guest of honor.

Somebody asked Diggs to explain the catch.

We’ve all heard the explanation. We’ve seen the play more times than we’ve even bothered to count. Diggs’ accounting from this post is worth a watch.

“I’m going to give somebody a chance.”

Topics:
Vikings Vikings Video



Vikings Video

Previous Story VIDEO: Vikings QB speculation with Sage Rosenfels; Kirk Cousins? Alex Smith?