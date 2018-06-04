VIDEO: Stefon Diggs tells his story of miracle catch in a room full of Twins staffers

The Minnesota Twins have been busy for weeks — if not months — getting ready for Monday’s first-year player draft. At a recent meeting of scouts, analysts and other Twins staffers, Stefon Diggs was the special guest of honor.

Somebody asked Diggs to explain the catch.

We’ve all heard the explanation. We’ve seen the play more times than we’ve even bothered to count. Diggs’ accounting from this post is worth a watch.

“I’m going to give somebody a chance.”