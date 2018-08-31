LISTEN NOW

Purple Podcast: Answering listener questions following the Vikings 4th preseason game

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore August 31, 2018 5:02 pm

Matthew Coller runs down a number of questions from twitter about the Vikings upcoming roster decisions and reacts to the Vikings’ win over the Titans in their final preseason contest.
