LISTEN NOW
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
The Beer Show
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
Is Kirk Cousins still an underdog?
Meet the quarterback guru who pushed Kirk Cousins over the top
Ranking every quarterback the Vikings face this season
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
The Beer Show
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Vikings Video
Previous Story
Vikings bring in the big men to win
Vent Line – It’s over…. Vikings season ends after loss to the Bears
By
Derek Wetmore
|
@DerekWetmore
December 30, 2018 8:28 pm
Topics:
Vikings
Vikings Video
Recommended
Latest
Zulgad: Vikings’ season went from high hopes to embarrassing exit
Nothing to see here: Cousins, Thielen attempt to dismiss sideline argument
In the biggest moments, Trubisky stepped up vs. Vikings defense
Cousins says he enjoyed working with interim OC Stefanski
Cousins: ‘This is only year one’
Where the Vikings will draft this spring and their 2019 opponents
Who needs rest? Bears’ Nagy goes for the win and gets it against Vikings
Nothing to see here: Cousins, Thielen attempt to dismiss sideline argument
Zulgad: Vikings’ season went from high hopes to embarrassing exit
In the biggest moments, Trubisky stepped up vs. Vikings defense
Vikings Video
Previous Story
Vikings bring in the big men to win