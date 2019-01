Mackey & Judd: Tom Pelissero tells the ‘Philly Toilet’ story

Remember in 2010 when Joe Webb led the Minnesota Vikings to an upset win in Philadelphia? Our friend Tom Pelissero has some … special memories of that game, and the time he spent with Judd Zulgad and Chip Scoggins on the road. Pelissero tells the story on the Mackey & Judd show. Here’s what it was like to get stuck in Philly in 2010 after the Vikings win over the Eagles.

