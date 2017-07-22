Training camp preview: Your guide to the Minnesota Vikings’ defense

The Minnesota Vikings open training camp with high expectations for 2017 and plenty of questions at each position. Here is a collection of all 1500ESPN’s positional previews on defense:

Defensive line

The Minnesota Vikings have one of the most intimidating defensive lines in the NFL. Whether they produce a third straight year of dominant defensive play under Mike Zimmer may determine if 2017 ends in success or failure. Three starters up front are considered elite players at their position, but an injury to Sharrif Floyd has left a hole that’s tough to fill.

Linebackers

The Minnesota Vikings, like many teams, have moved toward using two linebackers on the majority of plays instead of three. Heading into 2016, the Vikings could have argued that their starting combo of Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr was as good as any in the league, but as camp begins this year, there are question marks.

Cornerbacks

In 2016, the Minnesota Vikings had one of the league’s most impressive groups of cornerbacks. All but one significant member is returning this year, but there are questions. Will Xavier Rhodes continue to dominate? Will Terence Newman remain strong as he nears 40, will Mackensie Alexander step up? Who will win the camp battle for a backup spot?

Safeties

The Minnesota Vikings have continuity and star power at safety. Pro Bowler Harrison Smith and Andrew Sendejo have been together in the defensive backfield since 2013. Last season, the duo performed well but missed games due to injury down the stretch, which limited what the Vikings could do with their safeties. Since the front office did not add any free agent backups to the group, several young players will have a chance at earning a depth role….