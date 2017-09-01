Cayleb Jones turns in big performance in ‘do or die’ game

Cayleb Jones would probably like a word with anyone who calls the fourth preseason game meaningless. For him, it represented a career in the balance.

“Do or die, livelihood, for my family, for everybody back home in Texas going through everything,” Jones said. “I know how important it is to have opportunity to have a chance to do something you want to do.”

Jones caught nine passes for 128 yards and scored a touchdown in the Vikings’ preseason finale against the Miami Dolphins. The former Arizona Wildcat had several grabs that required him to show off his impressive catch radius.

“Extremely fortunate for the opportunity,” Jones said. “I know what it’s like to be at home during the football season and I know what it’s like to not capitalize when opportunity presents itself. I’m just thankful for coach Zimmer, [GM Rick] Spielman, the whole offensive staff for giving me a shot to go out and play.”

The Vikings’ 6-foot-3 receiver spent last year’s training camp in Philadelphia, but was released by the Eagles and did not find work thereafter. Jones said that he’s grown a great deal since his first camp/preseason experience.

“I feel like I’ve grown as a man, I’ve matured tremendously,” Jones said. “I understand the importance of coming in and working and even when you don’t get the praise or whatever you’re looking for, just keep working.”

It’s possible that Jones did enough on Thursday night to win a practice squad job. While rookies Rodney Adams and Stacy Coley have appeared to be ahead of him throughout camp, Jones’s performance set him apart from other depth receivers like Isaac Fruechte, Moritz Boehringer and RJ Shelton.