Cousins on Treadwell: ‘he’s had a great camp’

If you Google the quotes from last year’s training camp, you’ll find pretty glowing reviews of Minnesota Vikings receiver Laquon Treadwell.

However, his 2017 yeilded only 20 catches for 200 yards. When playoff time came around, his snap counts dropped.

This offseason Mike Zimmer challenged Treadwell to work smarter and focus more on the right things during the offseason. Over the first week-plus of training camp, Treadwell has followed through as one of the standout players at camp.

On Tuesday, quarterback Kirk Cousins talked about Treadwell’s strong performance thus far.

“You just have seen the numbers or the lack of production in the first couple of seasons, but I get out here and I see a guy who comes to work every day, knows the plays, knows the system, has a good sense of the game, has made aggressive, tough catches and has run a variety of routes and really shown up on all of them.”

Coming out of college, Treadwell’s calling card was making contested catches — a skill that has not yet carried over to the NFL. He grabbed only 57.1 percent of throws his way, the lowest rate of any Vikings receiver last year.

Aside from succeeding more on contested throws, Cousins said Treadwell has been in the right spots during practice. At times over the last two seasons he’s struggled with route depths.

“Schematically, he’s getting the football a lot,” Cousins said. “I think he keeps showing up. I’m just going where my reads are taking me, really have always played that way. I don’t do a lot about, well, I’m going to throw to this guy because he’s a better player. I just go where my reads take me and he keeps getting the football. So I think he’s had a great camp.”

While Cousins has liked what he has seen so far, he also noted that camp means little in the big picture for the former Ole Mis star.

”The goal is not to just have a great camp,” Cousins said. “The goal is to turn it into an outstanding season, so we have to make sure that what he’s been doing he keeps doing it all the way through this fall.”