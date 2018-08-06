Richie Incognito says Vikings called about his availability

Less than two weeks into training camp, the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive line is already dinged up.

According to a report from ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, Nick Easton has neck and back issues that have kept him out of Saturday and Monday’s practices. Center Pat Elflein is still yet to return from offseason ankle and shoulder surgery and Mike Remmers is also nursing a non-serious injury.

While the Vikings still have over one month until they open the regular season against the San Francisco 49ers, time is running out to sign a free agent lineman and still have enough time to prepare him for the start of the year.

According to former Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito, the Vikings called about his services. In an interview with TMZ, Incognito said Minnesota and Seattle have called. The 35-year-old guard says he is training five days a week.

“I just don’t want to go to training camp, so we’ll see,” Incognito said.

@CourtneyRCronin @MatthewColler @DWolfsonKSTP here is a link from a week ago where Richie Incognito says he’s talked to Minnesota and Seattle. If Easton’s injury is long term, think they go after him? At 1:00 minute mark he talks about it https://t.co/ILVncPCRuk — Lance (@All_Day_Two8) August 7, 2018

Last year, Incognito rated 12th among guards by PFF standards — though his grades have dropped over the last two years. He also had an off-field incident earlier this offseason that might cause some hesitation.

Incognito went in-depth about his past during this Barstool interview.

“Come call me if you need a four-time Pro Bowl guard,” Incognito said in the interview.

Here’s where the Vikings stand now with their three linemen on the shelf:

– Veteran Tom Compton has taken reps at both left and right guard and has experience as a starter. Over his six-year career, Compton has started 11 games including five last year with the Chicago Bears. In 210 pass blocking snaps, the veteran did not allow a sack last season but gave up four QB hits and 10 hurries (per Pro Football Focus). He ranked 55th of 77 by PFF as a run blocker.

– Guard Danny Isidora has also played the vast majority of first-team reps at guard with Easton covering Center for Elflein. As a fifth-round pick in 2017, Isidora made a good impression and played 147 total snaps during his rookie year. He allowed six pressures in 85 pass snaps.

– Until Elflein or Easton returns, Cornelius Edison, who was active once last year and appeared in six games (zero starts) for the Bears in 2016, is filling in at center.

– At right tackle, Rashod Hill and rookie Brian O’Neill have split reps. On the left side, Riley Reiff has been the only consistent member of the line. Hill appears in line to be the starter, but O’Neill could get a chance to push for the spot during preseason.

– Behind Compton, Isidora and Edison is guard Josh Andrews, who was on Philadelphia’s practice squad, rookie guard Colby Gossett and tackle Aviante Collins, who made the team as an undrafted free agent and saw a handful of snaps as a sixth O-lineman last year.

Three other plausible players remaining in free agency with significant starting experience are former Saint/Packer Jahri Evans, ex-Seahawk Luke Joeckel and former 49er Zane Beadles.

Evans, who will soon be 35, played 912 snaps last year and ranked as the 23rd overall guard by PFF may elect to retire. The Packers reportedly want to re-sign him as depth.

Joeckel hasn’t yet turned 27 and showed flashes in 2016 after being switched from tackle to guard by the Jacksonville Jaguars. However he struggled with Seattle last season and may simply never reach his full potential as a former No. 2 overall pick.

Beadles was released earlier this offseason after struggling last year. The 31-year-old allowed three sacks, four QB hits and 22 pressures (per PFF) in just 246 pass blocking snaps in 2017. His PFF run blocking grades have dropped from average from 2010-2014 to well below average the last two years.

Aside from the veterans, the market for guards is mostly bare. Alex Boone won’t be returning and players like Don Barclay and Allen Barbre aren’t likely to be upgrades over the current backups.

The Vikings may have to wait and see how the backups look during the first preseason game on Saturday against the Denver Broncos and whether the three injured linemen will be back by opening day.

If Compton and Isidora struggle, it could make sense to add another veteran as an insurance policy. But the second-year guard from Miami along with Andrews and Gossett will have an opportunity to prove they are better than the veterans still on the market.

There isn’t much silver lining to injuries up front, but the absence of Elflein, Easton and Remmers gives the Vikings’ front office a chance to fully assess where they stand with depth in case of emergency.