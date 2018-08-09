Report: Vikings G Easton’s season likely over after surgery

It appears the Minnesota Vikings will be without guard Nick Easton for the 2018 season.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Easton underwent surgery for a herniated disc in his neck.
Easton started 12 games for the Vikings last season after winning the starting left guard position.
Vikings’ G Nick Easton underwent surgery this morning to correct a herniated disc in his neck and his season is likely over, per his agent Joe Linta. But it is not expected to be a career-ending injury.
