Report: Vikings G Easton’s season likely over after surgery

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler August 9, 2018 11:38 am

It appears the Minnesota Vikings will be without guard Nick Easton for the 2018 season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Easton underwent surgery for a herniated disc in his neck.

Easton started 12 games for the Vikings last season after winning the starting left guard position.

