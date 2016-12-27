Dave Eanet, Northwestern University (Ep. 41)

How do you earn the nickname “Mr Cat?” You’ve been with Northwestern for more than 25 years, that’s how.

In episode 41 Dave Eanet, the voice of Northwestern football since 1990 and men’s basketball since 1996, talks about the 1995 season when the team went to the Rose Bowl, working the 1994 Olympics in Lillehammer on CBS Radio for the speed skating event (Dan Johnson won his only gold and Bonnie Blair took home two) and trying to find someone to take the spot of Ron Santo on Chicago Cubs broadcasts after his passing. Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or wherever you get your podcast. Also, be sure to rate the podcast. Follow the podcast on Twitter at @TheVoiceBTV, and retweet it, and like us on Facebook at TheVoiceBTV, and share with your friends.

