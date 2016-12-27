LISTEN NOW
Jack Michaels, Edmonton Oilers (Ep. 40)

Dave Eanet, Northwestern University (Ep. 41)

By Wheeler Morris December 27, 2016

How do you earn the nickname “Mr Cat?” You’ve been with Northwestern for more than 25 years, that’s how.

In episode 41 Dave Eanet, the voice of Northwestern football since 1990 and men's basketball since 1996, talks about the 1995 season when the team went to the Rose Bowl, working the 1994 Olympics in Lillehammer on CBS Radio for the speed skating event (Dan Johnson won his only gold and Bonnie Blair took home two) and trying to find someone to take the spot of Ron Santo on Chicago Cubs broadcasts after his passing.

They are the voices that bring you every heart-stopping moment from your favorite team or sporting event. But what do you really know about these voices? You're about to find out with one of the more unique, entertaining and provocative podcasts. Sean Aronson, a minor league baseball play-by-play broadcaster since 2001, pulls back the curtain on these amazing voices to find out who is "The Voice Behind The Voice."

