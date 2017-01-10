LISTEN NOW
Bill Macdonald, Los Angeles Lakers (Ep. 43)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 January 10, 2017 5:59 pm

You name the sport and this man has done it all in the second largest media market in the country.  From the UCLA Bruins to L.A. Kings, to volleyball and surfing.

In episode 43 Bill Macdonald talks about getting his dream job broadcasting for the L.A. Lakers, filling in for Joel Meyers and doing his first Lakers game, which just happened to be Kobe’s 81 point game, Kobe’s final game and how he got the nickname “Bikini Bill.”  Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or wherever you get your podcast.  Also, be sure to rate the podcast.  Follow the podcast on Twitter at @TheVoiceBTV, and retweet it, and like us on Facebook at TheVoiceBTV, and share with your friends.

They are the voices that bring you every heart-stopping moment from your favorite team or sporting event. But what do you really know about these voices? You're about to find out with one of the more unique, entertaining and provocative podcasts. Sean Aronson, a minor league baseball play-by-play broadcaster since 2001, pulls back the curtain on these amazing voices to find out who is "The Voice Behind The Voice."

