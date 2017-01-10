Bill Macdonald, Los Angeles Lakers (Ep. 43)

You name the sport and this man has done it all in the second largest media market in the country. From the UCLA Bruins to L.A. Kings, to volleyball and surfing.

In episode 43 Bill Macdonald talks about getting his dream job broadcasting for the L.A. Lakers, filling in for Joel Meyers and doing his first Lakers game, which just happened to be Kobe’s 81 point game, Kobe’s final game and how he got the nickname “Bikini Bill.” Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or wherever you get your podcast. Also, be sure to rate the podcast. Follow the podcast on Twitter at @TheVoiceBTV, and retweet it, and like us on Facebook at TheVoiceBTV, and share with your friends.