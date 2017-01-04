LISTEN NOW
John Kelly, St. Louis Blues (Ep. 42)

By Wheeler Morris January 4, 2017 7:23 pm

The Kelly family is synonymous with the St. Louis Blues.

Dan Kelly was legendary as the voice of the Blues for more than two decades before his passing.  His son has taken the torch for two separate stints, the most recent since 2005-06.  In episode 42 John Kelly discusses his second game in the NHL broadcasting in the booth next to his Dad, sharing the booth with his Dad during his final game and an interesting moment he had with Herb Brooks.   Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or wherever you get your podcast.  Also, be sure to rate the podcast.  Follow the podcast on Twitter at @TheVoiceBTV, and retweet it, and like us on Facebook at TheVoiceBTV, and share with your friends.

They are the voices that bring you every heart-stopping moment from your favorite team or sporting event. But what do you really know about these voices? You’re about to find out with one of the more unique, entertaining and provocative podcasts. Sean Aronson, a minor league baseball play-by-play broadcaster since 2001, pulls back the curtain on these amazing voices to find out who is “The Voice Behind The Voice.”

