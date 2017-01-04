John Kelly, St. Louis Blues (Ep. 42)

The Kelly family is synonymous with the St. Louis Blues.

Dan Kelly was legendary as the voice of the Blues for more than two decades before his passing. His son has taken the torch for two separate stints, the most recent since 2005-06. In episode 42 John Kelly discusses his second game in the NHL broadcasting in the booth next to his Dad, sharing the booth with his Dad during his final game and an interesting moment he had with Herb Brooks.


