George Blaha, Detroit Pistons (Ep. 45)

The word legendary isn’t thrown around for just any broadcaster, but in Episode 45 we sit down with someone who has been called that repeatedly, and well deserved.

George Blaha, who has been the voice of the Detroit Pistons for more than four decades, discusses what it takes to get the “legendary” moniker, why many in his family are Dr’s with the exception of him and, of course, the Malice at the Palace.

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or wherever you get your podcast. Also, be sure to rate the podcast. Follow the podcast on Twitter at @TheVoiceBTV, and retweet it, and like us on Facebook at TheVoiceBTV, and share with your friends. You can also find the podcast at 1500ESPN.com and PodcastOne.com under the Society & Culture tab.