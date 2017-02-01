LISTEN NOW
Voice Behind the Voice

George Blaha, Detroit Pistons (Ep. 45)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 February 1, 2017 9:00 am

The word legendary isn’t thrown around for just any broadcaster, but in Episode 45 we sit down with someone who has been called that repeatedly, and well deserved.

George Blaha, who has been the voice of the Detroit Pistons for more than four decades, discusses what it takes to get the “legendary” moniker, why many in his family are Dr’s with the exception of him and, of course, the Malice at the Palace.

They are the voices that bring you every heart-stopping moment from your favorite team or sporting event. But what do you really know about these voices? You’re about to find out with one of the more unique, entertaining and provocative podcasts. Sean Aronson, a minor league baseball play-by-play broadcaster since 2001, pulls back the curtain on these amazing voices to find out who is “The Voice Behind The Voice.”

