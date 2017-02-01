Matt McConnell, Arizona Coyotes (Ep. 46)

LISTEN NOW
Voice Behind the Voice

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 February 1, 2017 9:10 am

From California to Atlanta and a few places in between this Emmy Award winning broadcaster has been fortunate enough to work for five different NHL teams and even some fill in work on the NBA on TNT.

In episode 46 Arizona Coyotes broadcaster Matt McConnell discusses the passing of Craig Sager, how the Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley gave him a hard time for how he dressed on a broadcast and what it was like to hang out with members of the 1980 U.S. Olympic Hockey team.

They are the voices that bring you every heart-stopping moment from your favorite team or sporting event. But what do you really know about these voices? You’re about to find out with one of the more unique, entertaining and provocative podcasts. Sean Aronson, a minor league baseball play-by-play broadcaster since 2001, pulls back the curtain on these amazing voices to find out who is “The Voice Behind The Voice.”

