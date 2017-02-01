Matt McConnell, Arizona Coyotes (Ep. 46)

From California to Atlanta and a few places in between this Emmy Award winning broadcaster has been fortunate enough to work for five different NHL teams and even some fill in work on the NBA on TNT.

In episode 46 Arizona Coyotes broadcaster Matt McConnell discusses the passing of Craig Sager, how the Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley gave him a hard time for how he dressed on a broadcast and what it was like to hang out with members of the 1980 U.S. Olympic Hockey team.

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or wherever you get your podcast. Also, be sure to rate the podcast. Follow the podcast on Twitter at @TheVoiceBTV, and retweet it, and like us on Facebook at TheVoiceBTV, and share with your friends. You can also find the podcast at 1500ESPN.com and PodcastOne.com under the Society & Culture tab.