Steve Goldstein, Florida Panthers (Ep. 44)

How does a New Yorker who interned at the famed WFAN wind up in Florida?

In episode 44 Steve Goldstein of the Florida Panthers talks about his days at Syracuse University’s famed S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, broadcasting the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver with Sidney Crosby scoring the OT game winner for Canada and having beer dumped on him at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn by NY Islanders fans after the Panthers beat the Islanders in Game 4 of the playoffs.

