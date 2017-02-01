LISTEN NOW
Steve Goldstein, Florida Panthers (Ep. 44)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 February 1, 2017 8:47 am

How does a New Yorker who interned at the famed WFAN wind up in Florida?

In episode 44 Steve Goldstein of the Florida Panthers talks about his days at Syracuse University’s famed S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, broadcasting the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver with Sidney Crosby scoring the OT game winner for Canada and having beer dumped on him at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn by NY Islanders fans after the Panthers beat the Islanders in Game 4 of the playoffs.

They are the voices that bring you every heart-stopping moment from your favorite team or sporting event. But what do you really know about these voices? You’re about to find out with one of the more unique, entertaining and provocative podcasts. Sean Aronson, a minor league baseball play-by-play broadcaster since 2001, pulls back the curtain on these amazing voices to find out who is “The Voice Behind The Voice.”

