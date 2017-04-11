Steve Jones, Penn State University (ep. 56)

WE ARE PENN STATE! It’s a way of life at the University and it means something different to everyone.

In episode 56 Penn State football & basketball broadcaster Steve Jones talks about how he handled the first broadcast following the Jerry Sandusky scandal, what it’s like having the broadcasting complex named after him and some of his best Joe Paterno stories.

