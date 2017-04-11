LISTEN NOW
Steve Jones, Penn State University (ep. 56)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 April 11, 2017 5:01 pm

WE ARE PENN STATE! It’s a way of life at the University and it means something different to everyone.

In episode 56 Penn State football & basketball broadcaster Steve Jones talks about how he handled the first broadcast following the Jerry Sandusky scandal, what it’s like having the broadcasting complex named after him and some of his best Joe Paterno stories.

They are the voices that bring you every heart-stopping moment from your favorite team or sporting event. But what do you really know about these voices? You’re about to find out with one of the more unique, entertaining and provocative podcasts. Sean Aronson, a minor league baseball play-by-play broadcaster since 2001, pulls back the curtain on these amazing voices to find out who is “The Voice Behind The Voice.”

