Dean Brown, Ottawa Senators (ep. 66)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 June 20, 2017 5:36 am

He’s never had a resume and never needed a resume.

In episode 66 Ottawa Senators Dean Brown discusses being the youngest broadcaster ever to call a Grey Cup Game in 1989, rupturing his appendix and his affinity for scuba diving.

They are the voices that bring you every heart-stopping moment from your favorite team or sporting event. But what do you really know about these voices? You’re about to find out with one of the more unique, entertaining and provocative podcasts. Sean Aronson, a minor league baseball play-by-play broadcaster since 2001, pulls back the curtain on these amazing voices to find out who is “The Voice Behind The Voice.”

