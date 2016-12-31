Dumba’s absence reveals his value to Wild blue line

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Losing Matt Dumba two years ago would have been no big deal. In fact, two years ago at least one Twin Cities pundit was advocating that finding a way to lose him (through a trade, most likely) was a good idea.

On New Year’s Eve, the Wild trailed the Blue Jackets by a goal when they lost Dumba early in the second period. And on this team, with the impact that Dumba has had in helping make a charge at the top of the Western Conference, his absence was felt immediately.

Dumba dropped the gloves with Columbus third-line wing Matt Calvert shortly after Wild tough guy (with skill!) Chris Stewart and Josh Anderson from Columbus had squared off. Because Dumba and Calvert were the second pair of combatants, NHL rules mandate they both receive game misconducts.

It was immediately apparent this was a great trade-off for the visitors, who got arguably Minnesota’s top offensive defenseman off the ice in exchange for a winger who has posted seven points in 29 games. And a few minutes later, it was 3-0 in favor of the Blue Jackets – a lead they would not relinquish. After the Wild’s 4-2 loss, Dumba’s absence, and his sacrifice for the team, was acknowledged.

“We miss him regardless. But that’s one of those situations, tough kid and we’re never going to be upset by any means by that. He’s standing up for himself and everybody else,” Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk said. “Obviously he’s a dangerous player offensively for us so we’re going to miss him, but it’s an emotional game and we’re excited to see him do that.”

So the Wild played the rest of the game with five defensemen, and without Dumba’s booming slap shot from the blue line, which could have helped the home team complete the comeback that it began. He’s put up 15 points in the Wild’s first 36 games, and is looking every bit like a player worth a top-10 draft pick. That was readily apparent after the Wild lost in regulation for the first and only time in December.

“The Dumba loss really impacted us,” Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said. “Right-handed offensive defenseman. We don’t have a lot of them. Not that we got a lot of power plays, but it sort of skewers that too. Dumbs looked like he had a lot of energy in the first part of the game, so I think it hurt us. Take nothing away from Matt Calvert, but it’s much easier to replace a forward than it is a defenseman.”

Dumba came to Minnesota after being the Wild’s first round pick (seventh overall) in 2012. His potential was obvious, but took a long, long time to arrive in St. Paul. So long that some (this writer included) were ready to give up and called for a trade to get something of value for all that potential.

Nobody is calling for that now.