Streaking Wild are the gift Minnesota’s sports fan suffering has earned us

My friend Nate lives and dies with the fortunes of the Red Sox. My late friend Jon was a rabid Cubs fan. I was born and raised a Vikings fan.

Two decades ago, the three of us used to get in rollicking debates about who’d had it worse in terms of historical suffering – Red Sox fans, Cubs fans or Vikings fans. As of early November, I can officially declare to have “won” that debate.

As was pointed out late on Christmas Eve, the Vikings elimination from the NFL playoff race, after a “suck you in, get your hopes up again” 5-0 start to the season, means it’s now been a combined 93 seasons since a Minnesota team in one of the four major sports (NFL, NHL, MLB and NBA) has appeared in the league finals.

The 2016 campaigns for that quartet was particularly trying on the psyche of the Minnesota sports fan, with a total of seven head coaches employed by the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves and Wild in the past year, and one – just one – home playoff win between them.

On New Year’s Day the Vikings will conclude a season featuring stunning amounts of distraction and misfortune that started with the star quarterback’s traumatic leg injury in August and may end with a defensive backfield mutiny in December.

The Twins suffered a self-proclaimed “total system failure” in 2016, losing their first nine consecutive games, and then tacking on another 94 losses to boot, in the worst season the franchise has turned in since arriving in a Bloomington cornfield more than 50 years ago.

The Wolves stumbled through the end of last season, fired an interim coach, spent the summer garnering hype and getting hopes up, then generally fell flat in the season’s first two months. Hope for the future remains, but the dribblers from Target Center appear realistically to be in year one of a five-year rebuilding plan.

In between Stadium Village and Dinkytown, there is qualified success, but few realistic hopes for a national title. The Gopher football team will play in a bowl game, and could clean house a short time after returning from San Diego, amid an ugly off-field mess. The men’s basketball team has been excellent in the non-conference schedule, after suffering through an ugly 2015-16 season that did much to dampen fears that their coach would be bolting for a higher-profile job anytime soon. The Gopher hockey team, which last failed to win its conference title in 2011, just missed the NCAA playoffs and had to watch historical rival North Dakota win the national crown last season.

Even the feel-good Lynx managed to have a WNBA title stolen from them via an admittedly blown call that gave their opponents two extra points, in a finals finale that Minnesota lost by one. So put the refs in a convertible to smile and wave for another parade in downtown Los Angeles, and tell Minnesotans to make sure the snow shovel and rock salt are ready for another long, cold winter.

Amid all of that sports misery, the recent surge of the Wild has us feeling hopeful, if a bit uncomfortable. Minnesotans simply do not handle happiness very well. It’s not in our nature.

“My people are not paradise people. We’ve lived in Minnesota all of our lives and it has taken a lot out of us. My people aren’t sure they’ll even like paradise: not sure perfection is all it’s cracked up to be. My people will arrive in heaven and stand just inside the gate, shuffling around. ‘It’s a lot bigger than I thought it was going to be,’ they might say. We’ll say, ‘No thank you, we can’t stay for eternity, we’ll just sit and have a few minutes of bliss and then we have to get back.’” – Garrison Keillor

But local hockey club, after a traumatic first few months of 2016, is surging as we approach the end of the year. They’ve already set a franchise record with 10 consecutive wins, and look primed to bring a second division title banner to St. Paul, even while normal sparkplugs like Zach Parise deal with illnesses and injuries.

Before the season began, we theorized that this would be a true test of Bruce Boudreau’s abilities as a coach, taking roughly the same team that floundered so spectacularly last season and seeing if he could spin this straw into gold. We overlooked the impact of Eric Staal’s arrival and subsequent revival, as did many opponents. We also underestimated the impact the NHL’s best goalie can have on a team’s psyche, and on its fortunes. But Devan Dubnyk has been exactly that good.

Tickets were already tough to come by at Xcel Energy Center. With the team playing like this, and hope so rare among the other sports entries in town, empty seats in St. Paul will surely be harder to find than the Winter Carnival medallion between now and the fishing opener.

Of course, history and the natural pessimism that comes from decades as Minnesota sports fans both tell us it won’t last. There will be slumps and injuries and general misfortune to come. And as April approaches, Boudreau’s notoriously sub-par playoff record will be talked about more often than the weather. As Patrick Reusse said last week, none of the Wild’s on-ice success will truly matter until game seven of their first round playoff series, when we see if it’s real, or more of the same.

Like a warm, sunny day in January, you can enjoy the moment, even if you know a storm is likely coming. After a year of sports misery, the Wild are giving us a fun ride, and may even find a way to surprise us, easing our pessimistic nature in the spring. For now, the Wild ride is the joyful gift we’ve earned after a year of general sports misery.

Sure as God made green apples, someday a Minnesota team is going to play for a championship again, and maybe, sooner than we think.