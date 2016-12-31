Zulgad: Wild’s win streak ends but so has team’s penchant for Yeo-Yeoing

ST. PAUL, Minn. – When the NHL released its schedule last summer, the presence of a New Year’s Eve match-up between the Wild and Columbus Blue Jackets didn’t do much more than cause a shrug.

How much excitement could be generated by a meeting of two rather nondescript franchises that both came into existence in 2000 and would be playing in regular-season game No. 36 for Minnesota?

The answer: A lot.

By Saturday morning the game had become the most anticipated regular-season home contest in Wild history. The Blue Jackets entered having won 14 in a row, carrying a 15-0-1 record in their past 16, and the Wild had won 12 in a row and were 13-0-1 in their past 14.

It marked the first time in NHL, NBA, NFL or MLB history that teams with win streaks of 12 or longer had met. The Wild, under the direction of new coach Bruce Boudreau, also had a chance to pass the Chicago Blackhawks for the lead in the Central Division.

That failed to happen as Columbus took a 4-1 lead after two periods en route to a 4-2 victory.

Lost in the excitement over the Wild’s successful run was an acknowledgement of where the team usually sits at this point in the season. Under former coach Mike Yeo, that was often in the midst of an annual nosedive. Yeo spent parts of five seasons as the Wild coach and in each his team faltered in a big way.

In Yeo’s first season, the Wild had the NHL’s best record (20-7-3) on Dec. 10 and then went 11-28-7 from Dec. 13 through March 27 to miss the playoffs. In 2013-14, the Wild went 5-12-1 from Nov. 25 through Dec. 31, but was able to go 23-10-7 from Jan. 2 through April 13 to make the postseason.

Two years ago, the Wild went into a 7-12-5 tailspin from Nov. 22 through Jan. 13 before acquiring goalie Devan Dubnyk and going on a 28-9-3 run to make the playoffs.

Hiccup number four proved to be the final straw for Yeo. The Wild’s 4-2 loss to the visiting Boston Bruins last Feb. 13 completed an 1-11-2 stretch for Minnesota and cost Yeo his job. The Wild were able to make the playoffs with interim coach John Torchetti, but after a first-round loss to Dallas it became clear that general manager Chuck Fletcher had to find a veteran coach who could command the locker room.

With Yeo around, there always was a question of how much locker room politics were playing into things and whether veterans Mikko Koivu, Zach Parise or Ryan Suter were attempting to pull the puppet strings on their coach as opposed to vice versa.

Boudreau, who was signed to a four-year contract by the Wild after being fired by Anaheim, is clearly pulling all the strings with his players and far more often than not it’s working. It doesn’t hurt that Boudreau hired Hall of Famer Scott Stevens to handle the defensemen, meaning Suter’s position coach is a guy who can’t be ignored or questioned.

Boudreau’s impact during the streak was on display in many ways, as it has been throughout the season, and is the reason why the Wild were willing to pay him a reported $2.76 million a year.

If Parise isn’t playing well, Boudreau acknowledges it without fear Parise might not approve. If the highly-paid but often unproductive Jason Pominville is having a poor game, he gets demoted to the fourth line, Jordan Schroeder gets promoted and nobody thinks twice about how Pominville might react. (Pominville found himself demoted from the third line to the fourth line on Saturday.) The Wild depth chart no longer makes it look like Koivu is the top center at all costs. Eric Staal, a free-agent signed in the offseason, now holds that roll, and Koivu has become an excellent No. 2 center.

All of this has been one reason the Wild have avoided their annual slide despite having had multiple opportunities to fail. A five-game road trip in late November opened with a shootout loss against the Blues and was followed by losses to the Canucks and Flames (in another shootout). Two nights after losing in Calgary, the Wild opened their win streak with an overtime win in Edmonton.

You can be sure that the Wild’s 6-4 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center would have been a game that Yeo’s Wild would have let get away. Minnesota led 1-0, fell behind 2-1, and then scored three second-period goals to go back up 4-2 before the Islanders rallied to tie the score early in the third.

At some point, the finger pointing and eye-rolling that we used to see from the Wild would have begun and the Islanders would have pounced.

After Saturday’s loss, Boudreau made it clear there were issues to address. “Fourteen goals in four games, we’ve gotten away from the way we play,” he said. “Most likely (it’s because) we’ve been scoring goals. You end up changing your mindset as an individual when you score goals.

“I told them after the game, ‘We’ve got to get back to winning 2-1, 3-2, that’s what’s going to make us win.’ If we think we’re going to be a team that’s going to win 5-4 every night, we’re in trouble because it’s not going to happen.”

Boudreau arrived in Minnesota known for having success in the regular season. In a combined nine years with Washington and Anaheim, he won eight division titles and the only year he failed to do so he split the season between the two teams.

This hasn’t resulted in automatic playoff success. Boudreau has a 1-7 record in Game 7s and the deepest run by one of his teams came two years ago when his Ducks lost in Game 7 of the conference finals to Chicago. Other than that, Boudreau-coached teams have been eliminated in the first round four times and in the second round three times.

How far Boudreau can take the Wild remains in question.

But the atmosphere at the Xcel Energy Center on Saturday night certainly beat the alternative of watching a team that had fallen into its annual winter slide with no end in sight.