Despite hot stretch, Wild still need to improve forward depth

Through about 50% of the season, the Minnesota Wild are the best team in the Western Conference. Bruce Boudreau’s bunch has the most regulation wins, No. 1 point percentage and top goal differential in the West. But as we creep toward the trade deadline, the Wild would be wise to keep their eyes out to improve the forward group.

Once upon a time in the NHL, teams were build with two lines of skill players, a defensive-minded third line and a rough-and-tumble checking line that usually included a fighter. Those days are gone. There’s no better example than last year’s Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins. They received key performances from depth forwards Matt Cullen, Bryan Rust, Conor Sheary and Tom Kuhnhackl. Sheary and Rust moved up and down the lineup while Cullen played 13 minutes per game in the playoffs and Kuhnackl added a handful of points during Pittsburgh’s 24-game run to the Cup.

Production from the fourth line and bottom six’ers who can move up to the top six when called upon are key come playoff time. Right now, the Wild are short in that category.

Minnesota signed winger Chris Stewart to a two-year deal with hopes that he would produce from the bottom lines and add some flexibility to the lineup. The veteran power forward has seven even-strength goals, but every player who has shared the ice with him for 50 minutes or more has a significantly worse Corsi Percentage with him than without. That means his teammates are getting out-shot attempted badly with him on the ice and are either around average or above when away from Stewart.

This has been a trend over Stewart’s career. Over the past four seasons, teammates have been, on average, 4.3% better when playing away from him than with him. The massive shot differentials have shown up on the scoreboard as even with his production as Stewart is the only Wild regular who has been on the ice for more goals against than for this season.

The Wild should also not rely on Stewart continuing to produce 5-on-5 goals at the same clip he has through 37 games. His even-strength shooting percentage is currently 22.6%. Over the last three seasons, he shot 9.3%. He’s like a hitter who bats .350 in April but will regress back toward his career .250 average.

Trading the veteran forward probably isn’t an option at this point because he is under contract for another year and wouldn’t bring along much return. The best option is to add around him, especially at center.

Tyler Graovac has just three even strength points in 29 games and the Wild are getting out-shot 32-22 per 60 minutes with him on the ice, that’s despite getting the highest percentage of offensive zone face offs of any player in Minnesota’s lineup.

The upcoming rental market doesn’t appear to have many great options for depth centers. Players like Carolina’s Jay McClement and New Jersey’s Vern Fiddler aren’t likely bring much more to the table.

It’s possible that the Lightning could slide out of the playoffs and center Brian Boyle could come available or Arizona’s Martin Hanzal could waive his no trade clause. If so, either of those two giants would be terrific adds, except the Wild would have to find some way to fit them under the cap without sacrificing the current roster’s quality. That might be a tough task.

There are two other options: First, the Wild could trade one of their young defensemen for a quality top-six forward. That would push another player down in the lineup and add to the quality of the forward depth. Blueliners Matt Dumba, Jonas Brodin and Marco Scandella would all be valuable on the open market, especially since the the Oilers acquired Adam Larsson for forward Taylor Hall.

A blockbuster move like that would depend on the team’s trust in prospect defenseman Gustav Olofsson being ready for the big time. But breaking up a defense corps that has led the team into the top spot in the West seems like a tough sell.

Aiming for an upcoming Restricted Free Agent whose team isn’t sold on paying him might be the most viable option. A good example is Buffalo’s Zemgus Girgensons, who showed plenty of potential in his second season, scoring 30 points in 61 games but has struggled to find a role since Dan Bylsma took over as head coach. His current cap hit is only $1.15 million and the Sabres are still rebuilding and looking for parts that will fit their long-term vision. Boston’s Ryan Spooner falls into the same category. The Bruins have been trying to trade him since last year and he has 19 points in 40 games. Dallas’s Radek Faksa could also be on the block if the Stars continue to struggle.

The good news for the Wild is that they are not in a position of desperation at the moment since their top forwards are carrying the load so well. Winger Jason Zucker is currently sitting a shade above Sidney Crosby in even-strength scoring per 60 minutes – seriously. And Nino Niederreiter is 14th in points/60 at 5-on-5. But the Wild can’t rely on those numbers staying that high forever. They will need to improve their scoring and shot differentials to fill in the gaps when there are offensive slumps from top players.