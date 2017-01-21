Is Devan Dubnyk a Stanley Cup-caliber goalie?

The Minnesota Wild pulled off one of the best trades of the last decade when they acquired goalie Devan Dubnyk for a third-round pick from the Arizona Coyotes.

Then they signed him to one of the league’s most team-friendly contracts – a deal that carries the 21st highest cap hit among goaltenders. This year, Dubnyk is making a bid for the Vezina Trophy by currently leading the NHL in save percentage.

Nobody questions that Dubnyk has been a revelation since arriving in Minnesota, but until he takes the Wild deep in the playoffs, there will be questions about whether he is capable of being a Stanley Cup-caliber goaltender.

How good is Dubnyk?

Since arriving in Minnesota, Dubnyk is a top-five goalie by every measure. He ranks No. 2 in the NHL in save percentage over the past three seasons, only behind Montreal Canadiens’ superstar Carey Price.

In terms of overall value to his team, the Wild netminder is second to Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby in Hockey Reference’s statistic, “Goalie Point Shares,” which uses games played and save percentage to estimate how many standings points a goalie has been worth.

There is still some question whether Dubnyk was a one-hit wonder because of his heroic stretch in 2014-15 that carried the Wild to the playoffs. But he was every bit as good last season as he was right after he was acquired by Minnesota – at least by the most predictive and consistent metric for goaltenders, Even Strength Save Percentage.

During his stretch run in ’14-’15, the former Oiler draft pick had a .933 save percentage at 5-on-5. Last year, that number was .931. The difference was in Dubnyk’s short-handed save percentage, which dropped from .926 to .842.

Save percentage on the penalty kill is rarely consistent for any goaltender.

Take future Hall of Fame goalie Henrik Lundqvist for example. Outside of his poor start this year, King Henrik’s 5-on-5 save percentage has been within .009 for the last seven years, but his short-handed save percentage has been as high as .912 during his career and as low as .840.

Here are Henrik Lundqvist’s career even-strength and short-handed numbers:

The quality of the team’s penalty kill greatly affects the goaltenders numbers, while 5-on-5 save percentage seems to be less altered by team play.

Some regression should be expected for Dubnyk this year because his even-strength save percentage is sitting at an incredible .943.

There is no perfect way to separate the talent of a team’s defense from goaltender performance, but we can look at how goaltenders perform when making the most difficult saves. Here’s how Dubnyk stacks up to goalies with more than 5,000 minutes played over the past three seasons on shots that are close to the net:

Goalie High Danger Save % Carey Price 0.860 Cory Schneider 0.844 Braden Holtby 0.840 Corey Crawford 0.838 Jonathan Quick 0.836 Jaroslav Halak 0.833 Martin Jones 0.832 Henrik Lundqvist 0.832 Devan Dubnyk 0.830 Marc-Andre Fleury 0.826 Ryan Miller 0.821 Roberto Luongo 0.819

For this season, Dubnyk leads the NHL in HDSV% at .884.

Basically, by every statistical measure, Dubnyk has been an elite goalie over the past three years.

How good does Dubnyk have to be to win the West?

There is only one statistical area where Dubnyk has not been exceptional: Playoff goaltending.

While the 30-year-old netminder dragged the Wild into the playoffs two years ago, once he got there, his top-notch play seemed to dry up. Even while winning a round, only four of his 10 starts were “Quality Starts,” which is a start with an above average save percentage or two or fewer goals allowed. Last season was even worse, as Dubnyk had just one Quality Start out of six playoff games.

How do we reconcile the massive gap between regular season and postseason performances?

Well, one way is by pointing out that 16 games is an extremely small sample size. Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick, who is widely regarded as an incredible playoff goaltender managed Quality Starts in only five of his first 12 playoff games, then won the Stanley Cup with an all-time great performance in which he managed a .946 save percentage and had Quality Starts in 17 of 20 games.

Similarly, former Blues goalie Brian Elliott had been woeful in the playoffs over his first 18 postseason games, then put up a .921 save percentage in a run to the Western Conference Final last year.

Simply put: Past failure rarely predicts future performance when it comes to playoff numbers.

That does not, however, mean there’s no such thing as a goalie who chokes in the postseason. Despite winning a Stanley Cup, Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has consistently been poor in the playoffs. Out of 10 years that he has appeared in the postseason, Fleury posted a save percentage below .900 six times. He has Quality Starts in just 44.6% of his overall playoff games.

But knowing whether Dubnyk will be the next Quick or the next Fleury is virtually impossible.

You might think that his outstanding regular season performance would point toward the Wild having a better shot at a Cup run, but historically that’s only somewhat true.

Here is a look at the Stanley Cup winning and losing goalies since 2005-06 and how they have performed during the regular season in Goals Saved Above Average. Dubnyk currently sits at 23.73 GSAA. You will notice a mix of incredible regular season performances like Quick’s 2011-12 and Tim Thomas’s historic 2010-11 and some either mediocre or even bad regular seasons.

Stanley Cup Finalist Goalie Year Regular Season GSAA Playoff Save % Matt Murray 2016 3.95 0.923 Martin Jones 2016 3.19 0.923 Corey Crawford 2015 15.27 0.924 Ben Bishop 2015 2.27 0.921 Jonathan Quick 2014 1.93 0.911 Henrik Lundqvist 2014 11.96 0.927 Corey Crawford 2013 10.73 0.932 Tuukka Rask 2013 16.32 0.940 Jonathan Quick 2012 28.08 0.946 Martin Brodeur 2012 -8.73 0.917 Tim Thomas 2011 45.77 0.940 Roberto Loungo 2011 26.71 0.914 Antti Neimi 2010 1.05 0.910 Michael Leighton 2010 0 0.916 Marc-Andre Fleury 2009 7.29 0.909 Chris Osgood 2009 -26.46 0.926 Marc-Andre Fleury 2008 1.16 0.933 Chris Osgood 2008 -13.22 0.930 JS Giguere 2007 19.19 0.922 Ray Emery 2007 22.24 0.907 Cam Ward 2006 -14.68 0.920 Dwayne Roloson 2006 9.01 0.927 Average 7.41 0.924

Most of the Cup goalies at least had above average seasons, but nearly all of them had somewhere between solid and unbelievable save percentages in the playoffs.

What most of these teams have in common is strong defensive play by the team in front of them. According to the website Natural Stat Trick, the Pittsburgh Penguins and San Jose Sharks ranked fifth and seventh in the NHL in the number of High Danger Shots allowed and were No. 1 and 2 High Danger Shot differential.

Here is the “High Danger” area:

That isn’t always a guarantee for success either as the Wild led the NHL in 2014-15 with the fewest HDS against – though they were 22nd in HDS for.

This season, the Wild are looking good in both categories, ranking No. 2 in High Danger Shots against, only behind the Nashville Predators and second behind the Pittsburgh Penguins in differential.

The takeaway

Devan Dubnyk has built up a pretty large sample size of elite-level goalie play that ranks among the best of the best. His team’s defensive numbers are toward the top of the league, which suggests he probably won’t see a huge drop off any time soon. As far as how he will perform in the playoffs this year, we do not have enough information to say for sure whether previous playoff struggles will continue. But if you had to bet, you would much rather wager on the side of Dubnyk turning things around.