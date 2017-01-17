‘Dumb hockey’ creating defensive storm clouds amid the Wild offensive sunshine

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Long before he re-introduced Minnesota to NHL hockey, Jacques Lemaire, when he was with the New Jersey Devils, is said to have ruined the game as we know it. His choking, clogging, boring style of play was often painful to watch, and frustrating to play against. And he hung a Stanley Cup banner from the rafters of a now-defunct rink hard by the swamps of the Meadowlands via that visually unpleasant version of the game.

It’s a different era of NHL hockey 20 years later, where games featuring a dozen goals or more – see Washington v. Pittsburgh, earlier in the week – are still uncommon, but not unheard of. Nearly every modern hockey fan would prefer watching a 5-3 game to watching a 1-0 game. Perhaps those preferences are why Bruce Boudreau is a hockey coach, and not sitting in the stands wearing forest green and Iron Range red.

The Wild remain atop the Western Conference standings even after Tuesday’s come-from-ahead loss to the Devils and at least one statistical analysis web site has them with a better than 99.9% chance of a fifth straight trip to the playoffs. Still, Boudreau can envision storm clouds growing above a team that’s gone 17-2-2 since Dec. 1. The trouble is easy to see, and a flashing red light behind Devan Dubnyk or Darcy Keumper is the indicator.

The Wild have now played 11 games since a Dec. 23 visit with the Rangers in Madison Square Garden, and they’ve allowed four goals in seven of those games. On Tuesday the clearest evidence of the trouble for Boudreau was the struggles of his top line, which was ineffective offensively, and worse defensively.

“The part that gets you mad is when you’re fighting the puck, and we’ve all had those kinds of nights, then you sit there and you have to go, ‘OK. I have to be smart defensively. I’m out here. I might not get any goals or whatever,’” Boudreau said, referencing the trio of Eric Staal, Zach Parise and Charlie Coyle. “You have to play good defensively when things aren’t going right and you need to be able to identify those situations. I don’t think we did a very good job of that.”

On Saturday in Dallas, the Wild led 4-1 and let it slip away, only to get a late goal and win 5-4. Then you shrug, smile, grab the game puck and fly home with another one in the W column. But the pessimist sees those storm clouds brewing in the form of letting off the gas, and letting in too many goals.

“It was pretty clear. I think we were playing with fire a little bit,” said Wild center Erik Haula, who had a goal on Tuesday. “We got away a little bit from our D zone and certain stuff like that. We have had some success. I guess when we keep flirting with it, it was going to bite us at some point.”

Boudreau professed a need to analyze the tape of the Devils debacle, but had enough instant recall after the game to know in detail what had gone wrong on Beau Bennett’s New Jersey goal – their fourth of the game – with 2:17 to play.

“Their winning goal, we have three guys caught,” the coach said. “A 4-on-2, they come down, and then it’s a 1-on-5 in the zone and nobody’s doing anything. It was just dumb hockey.”

Dumb hockey can be entertaining. But smart, low-scoring hockey is what is needed to see the sunshine through the clouds suddenly looming amid the Wild’s feel-good run. One just hopes if Boudreau can get the Wild past the third playoff round for the first time in franchise history, they’ll bring back Lemaire to drop the first puck before the first game of the finals.