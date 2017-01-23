Former Wild goalie lands on NHL Network top 30 masks list

Goalies have always been considered some of the most unique personalities in sports. After all, who would be crazy enough to willingly be on the wrong end of a puck going 100 mph? Many net minders have shown some of that personality by using their masks as artistic expression. Recently, NHL Network named its top 30 masks, which included former Minnesota Wild netminder Manny Fernandez’s “Forest Mask” (see above photo).
Here is the rest of the top 30:
NHL Network’s Top 30 Goalie Masks of All-Time:
Gerry Cheevers, Boston Bruins – Stitches Mask
Curtis Joseph, Toronto Maple Leafs – Cujo Mask
Gilles Gratton, New York Rangers – Tiger Mask
Gary Bromley, Vancouver Canucks – Skull Mask
James Reimer, Toronto Maple Leafs – Optimus Prime Mask
Ed Belfour, Chicago Blackhawks – Eagle Mask
John Vanbiesbrouck, Florida Panthers – Panther Mask
Nikolai Khabibulin, Tampa Bay Lightning – Bulin Wall Mask
Jacques Plante, Montreal Canadiens – First Goalie Mask
Mike Richter, New York Rangers – Liberty Mask
Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devils – Horn and Tail Mask
Patrick Roy, Colorado Avalanche – Avalanche Mask
Ilya Bryzgalov, Philadelphia Flyers – Star Wars Mask
Antero Niittymaki, Philadelphia Flyers – Gangster Mask
Brian Hayward, San Jose Sharks – Jaws Mask
Ken Dryden, Montreal Canadiens – Canadiens Mask
Steve Valiquette, New York Rangers – Spiderman Mask
Steve Mason, Philadelphia Flyers – Zombie Mask
Trevor Kidd, Calgary Flames – Dragon Mask
Peter Budaj, Montreal Canadiens – Angry Ned Flanders Mask
Marty Turco, Dallas Stars – Gargoyle Mask
Dan Bouchard, Atlanta Flames – Flames Mask
Andy Moog, Boston Bruins – Big Bad Bruin Mask
Patrick Lalime, Ottawa Senators – Marvin the Martian Mask
Fred Brathwaite, St. Louis Blues – Freddy Krueger Mask
Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers – New Liberty Mask
Wade Dubielewicz, New York Islanders – Gorton’s Fisherman Mask