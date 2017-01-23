LISTEN NOW
Former Wild goalie lands on NHL Network top 30 masks list

By 1500 ESPN January 23, 2017 4:04 pm

Goalies have always been considered some of the most unique personalities in sports. After all, who would be crazy enough to willingly be on the wrong end of a puck going 100 mph? Many net minders have shown some of that personality by using their masks as artistic expression. Recently, NHL Network named its top 30 masks, which included former Minnesota Wild netminder Manny Fernandez’s “Forest Mask” (see above photo).

Here is the rest of the top 30:

NHL Network’s Top 30 Goalie Masks of All-Time:

  1. Gerry Cheevers, Boston Bruins – Stitches Mask
  2. Curtis Joseph, Toronto Maple Leafs – Cujo Mask
  3. Gilles Gratton, New York Rangers – Tiger Mask
  4. Gary Bromley, Vancouver Canucks – Skull Mask
  5. James Reimer, Toronto Maple Leafs – Optimus Prime Mask
  6. Ed Belfour, Chicago Blackhawks – Eagle Mask
  7. John Vanbiesbrouck, Florida Panthers – Panther Mask
  8. Nikolai Khabibulin, Tampa Bay Lightning – Bulin Wall Mask
  9. Jacques Plante, Montreal Canadiens – First Goalie Mask
  10. Mike Richter, New York Rangers – Liberty Mask
  11. Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devils – Horn and Tail Mask
  12. Patrick Roy, Colorado Avalanche – Avalanche Mask
  13. Ilya Bryzgalov, Philadelphia Flyers – Star Wars Mask
  14. Antero Niittymaki, Philadelphia Flyers – Gangster Mask
  15. Brian Hayward, San Jose Sharks – Jaws Mask
  16. Ken Dryden, Montreal Canadiens – Canadiens Mask
  17. Steve Valiquette, New York Rangers – Spiderman Mask
  18. Steve Mason, Philadelphia Flyers – Zombie Mask
  19. Trevor Kidd, Calgary Flames – Dragon Mask
  20. Peter Budaj, Montreal Canadiens – Angry Ned Flanders Mask
  21. Marty Turco, Dallas Stars – Gargoyle Mask
  22. Dan Bouchard, Atlanta Flames – Flames Mask
  23. Andy Moog, Boston Bruins – Big Bad Bruin Mask
  24. Patrick Lalime, Ottawa Senators – Marvin the Martian Mask
  25. Fred Brathwaite, St. Louis Blues – Freddy Krueger Mask
  26. Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers – New Liberty Mask
  27. Wade Dubielewicz, New York Islanders – Gorton’s Fisherman Mask
  28. Manny Legace, Detroit Red Wings – Octopus Mask
  29. Manny Fernandez, Minnesota Wild – Forest Mask
  30. Jonas Hiller, Anaheim Ducks – Movember Mask

Here are photos of some of the best:

