Former Wild goalie lands on NHL Network top 30 masks list

Goalies have always been considered some of the most unique personalities in sports. After all, who would be crazy enough to willingly be on the wrong end of a puck going 100 mph? Many net minders have shown some of that personality by using their masks as artistic expression. Recently, NHL Network named its top 30 masks, which included former Minnesota Wild netminder Manny Fernandez’s “Forest Mask” (see above photo).

Here is the rest of the top 30:

NHL Network’s Top 30 Goalie Masks of All-Time:

Gerry Cheevers, Boston Bruins – Stitches Mask Curtis Joseph, Toronto Maple Leafs – Cujo Mask Gilles Gratton, New York Rangers – Tiger Mask Gary Bromley, Vancouver Canucks – Skull Mask James Reimer, Toronto Maple Leafs – Optimus Prime Mask Ed Belfour, Chicago Blackhawks – Eagle Mask John Vanbiesbrouck, Florida Panthers – Panther Mask Nikolai Khabibulin, Tampa Bay Lightning – Bulin Wall Mask Jacques Plante, Montreal Canadiens – First Goalie Mask Mike Richter, New York Rangers – Liberty Mask Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devils – Horn and Tail Mask Patrick Roy, Colorado Avalanche – Avalanche Mask Ilya Bryzgalov, Philadelphia Flyers – Star Wars Mask Antero Niittymaki, Philadelphia Flyers – Gangster Mask Brian Hayward, San Jose Sharks – Jaws Mask Ken Dryden, Montreal Canadiens – Canadiens Mask Steve Valiquette, New York Rangers – Spiderman Mask Steve Mason, Philadelphia Flyers – Zombie Mask Trevor Kidd, Calgary Flames – Dragon Mask Peter Budaj, Montreal Canadiens – Angry Ned Flanders Mask Marty Turco, Dallas Stars – Gargoyle Mask Dan Bouchard, Atlanta Flames – Flames Mask Andy Moog, Boston Bruins – Big Bad Bruin Mask Patrick Lalime, Ottawa Senators – Marvin the Martian Mask Fred Brathwaite, St. Louis Blues – Freddy Krueger Mask Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers – New Liberty Mask Wade Dubielewicz, New York Islanders – Gorton’s Fisherman Mask Manny Legace, Detroit Red Wings – Octopus Mask Manny Fernandez, Minnesota Wild – Forest Mask Jonas Hiller, Anaheim Ducks – Movember Mask

Here are photos of some of the best: