Great expectations: NHL coaches’ poll predicts big things for the Wild

Could the Wild be hoisting the Stanley Cup this spring?

At least three voters in TSN’s annual mid-season NHL coaches’ poll think that will be the case. The Wild was, far and away, the most popular choice to win the Western Conference, getting 11 votes and Bruce Boudreau’s team edged Chicago by a vote as the conference favorite to win the Stanley Cup.

Washington received an NHL-leading 10 votes to capture the Cup, followed by Pittsburgh with eight. The Wild and Blackhawks were the other teams to get votes. Minnesota and Chicago entered Monday night tied for the conference lead with 65 points, although the Wild had three games in hand.

Twenty-five of the NHL’s 30 head coaches voted and 23 coaches were willing to make Stanley Cup predictions.

After the Wild, Chicago and San Jose got four votes apiece to win the Western Conference, followed by Anaheim (three) and Nashville (one).

Two Wild players also received mention in other categories: