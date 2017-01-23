Great expectations: NHL coaches’ poll predicts big things for the Wild

Could the Wild be hoisting the Stanley Cup this spring?
At least three voters in TSN’s annual mid-season NHL coaches’ poll think that will be the case. The Wild was, far and away, the most popular choice to win the Western Conference, getting 11 votes and Bruce Boudreau’s team edged Chicago by a vote as the conference favorite to win the Stanley Cup.
Washington received an NHL-leading 10 votes to capture the Cup, followed by Pittsburgh with eight. The Wild and Blackhawks were the other teams to get votes. Minnesota and Chicago entered Monday night tied for the conference lead with 65 points, although the Wild had three games in hand.
Twenty-five of the NHL’s 30 head coaches voted and 23 coaches were willing to make Stanley Cup predictions.
After the Wild, Chicago and San Jose got four votes apiece to win the Western Conference, followed by Anaheim (three) and Nashville (one).
Two Wild players also received mention in other categories:
- Ryan Suter got one vote as the NHL’s best defenseman this season, tying him with Ottawa’s Erik Karlsson and Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman. San Jose’s Brent Burns, who was traded by the Wild to the Sharks in 2011, was the runaway top choice with 19 votes. Montreal’s Shea Weber, a former teammate of Suter’s in Nashville, was second with three votes. Suter leads the NHL with a plus-minus rating of plus-28 and has seven goals and 30 points.
- Devan Dubnyk was the second choice as the best goalie behind Columbus’ Sergei Bobrovsky. Dubnyk received seven votes, compared to 14 for Bobrovsky. Montreal’s Carey Price and Washington’s Braden Holtby were the only other goalies to get votes. Each received two apiece. Dubnyk leads the NHL with a 1.91 goals-against average and .935 saves percentage.
- Boudreau finished second in voting for best coach behind Columbus’ John Tortorella. Tortorella, who had the Blue Jackets tied with Washington for the most points in the NHL entering Monday night, received 15 votes, while Boudreau had six. No other coach had more than one vote. Boudreau was hired by the Wild during the offseason after being fired by the Anaheim Ducks.