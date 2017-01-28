Could the Las Vegas expansion draft influence the Wild’s trade plans?

A tough decision is on its way for the Minnesota Wild.

You would be hard pressed to find a team with as much to lose in the Las Vegas expansion draft as the Wild. Unless the newest NHL team decides it wants to draft bad players in order to finish at the bottom of the league and build from scratch – which seems like an extreme long shot – the Wild will be losing a really good player.

Seven forwards, three defensemen and a goalie can be protected by Minnesota.By the rules of the expansion draft, Zach Parise, Jason Pominville, Mikko Koivu and Ryan Suter must be protected because of no-trade clauses.

Young, inexpensive wingers Charlie Coyle, Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter are locked in along with Jared Spurgeon on defense and Devan Dubnyk in goal.

That would be set up a decision for GM Chuck Fletcher to protect either Eric Staal, Erik Haula or Jason Zucker, and pick one of Jonas Brodin, Marco Scandella and Matt Dumba.

There is some good news: Las Vegas can only take one player. But if their choice is between, say, Jason Zucker and Marco Scandella, then the Wild are set up to see a key piece head to Sin City.

Considering the Wild have the best record in the Western Conference, it might seem too soon to be concerned about the expansion draft, but it could influence whether the team makes a trade at the deadline.

One person with knowledge of NHL trade talks said they expect if the Wild made Scandella, Dumba or Brodin available, significant offers would come in return because defensemen are at a premium. Consider that last offseason the Edmonton Oilers gave up former No. 1 overall pick Taylor Hall for New Jersey defenseman Adam Larsson.

Last year, it would have been much more reasonable to send a player packing and look for the best return. This time around, it is risky at best. At worst, a move that’s focused on the future could alienate head coach Bruce Boudreau and/or alter the chemistry of a team with the second best goal differential in the NHL.

When teams consider possible deals, far more goes into the thought process than just whether they think Player A is better than Player B. Between Scandella, Dumba and Brodin, there are widely varying playing styles, some of which may or may not fit another team’s needs. Contracts are extremely relevant in a hard-cap league and age matters, too.

Since all three are 26 or younger and have favorable contracts – with Scandella set to make $4 million through 2020, Brodin $4.2 until 2021 and Dumba $2.5 through 2018 – the differences on the trade market could come down to which style is more revered in the league today and how each has produced.

Brodin is more polarizing than the other two.

Some in the league see him as a terrific defender who can skate with anyone, while others see an offensively-limited blueliner who does not drive play.

After a poor 2015-16 season, many Brodin supporters began to move over to the other camp. In 68 games, the former 10th overall pick produced just seven points and was below average on his own teams in terms of shot differential and goal differential.

With Brodin on the ice last year, the Wild were out-shot, on average per 60 minutes, 22.6 to 27.1, which was the worst margin of any regular defenseman. They were out-scored 1.54 to 1.69, second to last on the team.

Those numbers weren’t much different from his first few years. From 2012-13 until 2015-16, the team was 1.4% worse in terms of shot differential and only 0.5% better in goal differential with him on the ice.

But, as with many players on the Wild, Brodin’s numbers have done a 180 since Boudreau took over. This year, Minnesota has a better shot differential with the 23 year old on the ice by 4.5%, the best on the team and best of his career, though his Goals For Percentage relative to his teammates is the second lowest among Wild blue liners (though still over 50%).

Does that mean that Brodin was always a good player and Boudreau finally found a way to maximize his skill or could Magic Bruce get the same level of play out of a replacement?

Maybe the Wild have a chance to find out. Brodin will miss a month with a finger injury. Since he’s been out, Minnesota has kept on trucking, winning four of five, with the only loss coming with struggling backup goalie Darcy Kuemper in net. A bigger sample of games without Brodin could paint a clearer picture.

But even if they do continue to win, there would still be consequences to moving Brodin. Chemistry within pairings matters. When Brodin and Dumba have been paired together this year, they have been very successful. According to the analytics website Corsica Hockey, they have played 267 minutes together and have the lowest rate of shots per 60 minutes and scoring chances per 60 minutes of any Wild pair with over 100 minutes.

Dumba and Scandella have not made a good pair. Over the last three years, they have spent 767 minutes together and Dumba’s shot differential and goal differential are both worse when he’s playing alongside Scandella than when he’s with any other partner.

How Brodin would be replaced is another factor in making a move. Former Gopher Mike Reilly was brought up from Iowa to take his place. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that his shot differential numbers are excellent because Boudreau gives Reilly protected minutes. He has not been on the ice for many defensive zone face offs and has faced the lowest quality of competition by opponents’ average Goals For per 60.

That’s the loss. Options for gain in a possible trade are innumerable. Available forwards could range anywhere from veteran scorers under contract like Toronto’s James Van Reimsdyk to upcoming RFAs like Tampa Bay’s Tyler Johnson.

Dumba has a similar set of question marks as Brodin. As the seventh overall pick in 2012, there was disappointment concerning his lack of progress at the end of last year, but under Boudreau he is playing at a high level. For the third straight year, Dumba’s points per game has improved and he has been on the ice for more Minnesota Goals For per 60 minutes at even strength than any other defensemen.

In fact, over the last four years, no Wild defender has been on the ice for more Goals For per 60 than Dumba and he ranks 15th in on-ice GF/60 in the NHL during that timespan. On the other hand, he was on ice for the most goals against on the team.

And that, in a nutshell, is the case against and for a trade. Offensive upside, explosiveness and a terrific shot versus some questionable defensive zone play and decision making.

Boudreau’s tactics open the door for Dumba to be especially valuable. Pace is of utmost importance. Minnesota plays much like Pittsburgh did last year, with forwards breaking the zone quickly, relying on mobile defenseman who are gifted with the puck to start transition.

At 22, there is still time for improvement. Many player evaluators feel that defensemen reach their prime later than forwards. Whether he can learn and grow, only the team really knows.

Because of his offensive talent, which is at a premium in today’s NHL and age, Dumba would likely be the most valuable on the trade market.

If Dumba and Brodin represent the two sides of the spectrum – offensively-gifted vs. defense-first, Scandella is somewhere in the middle. He has the offensive gifts to step up into the play, but possesses enough defensive prowess to be trusted in his own zone.

Over the past four seasons, he’s second on the Wild in both on-ice Goal For Percentage and Shot Differential, but has not ranked as highly under Boudreau. Not only are his goal and shot numbers down, Scandella has seen his average ice time slide from 21:43 per contest two years ago to 17:37.

After back-to-back years with more than 20 points – most of which are at even strength – Scandella has just two goals and three assists in 37 games this year.

So the numbers might point to the 26-year-old defenseman being the most likely to be traded. It might not surprise you to hear that he would also carry the lowest value on the market. But there are some teams who are desperate for defense.

In Buffalo, top defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is alone on an island as the Sabres wait for prospects like Brendan Guhle to be NHL ready. Detroit hasn’t had a competent blueline since Lidstrom left. Rebuilding in Toronto has gone swimmingly at forward, not so much on D. New Jersey has Taylor Hall, they do not have many good defensemen.

Offers will be aplenty as all 29 other teams are aware of Minnesota’s situation with the expansion draft. Deciding whether to pull the trigger on a move will be very difficult for the Wild front office.