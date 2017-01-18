Loss of steady Jonas Brodin figures to be a blow to Wild’s blue line

A day after the Wild’s four-game winning streak came to an end during a third-period meltdown against New Jersey the team got another dose of bad news.

Defenseman Jonas Brodin, who left Tuesday’s game in the second period, will miss at least four weeks because of a fractured finger.

It’s a significant blow considering how well the steady Brodin has played this season. Brodin had a disappointing season in 2015-16, finishing with two goals, seven points and as a minus-5 in 68 games. This led to Brodin’s name being tossed around in trade speculation.

Now, the 23-year-old Brodin is considered pretty much untouchable. He already has three goals and 16 points and is a plus-2 in 43 games this season. Brodin also is second on the Wild with 68 blocked shots and third in minutes per game (19 minutes, 47 seconds). He plays on the power play and kills penalties.

Brodin will be out for 13 games, if he misses a month, including six more in January. Brodin will miss his first game on Thursday when the Wild play host to Arizona.

This should create an opportunity for Nate Prosser, who stepped in earlier this season when Marco Scandella and then Christian Folin were out. The 30-year-old defenseman has played in 17 games and has two assists and is a minus-3. Prosser has not played since the Wild’s victory in San Jose on Jan. 5 and has been scratched the past six games.

The Wild also could recall a defenseman from their American Hockey League affiliate in Iowa. Choices would include Mike Reilly or Gustav Olofsson.

With the Wild sitting at the top of the Western Conference standings, there has been some talk that the team could look to deal from its depth of defensemen for a forward before the Feb. 28 trade deadline.

Brodin’s absence will give the Wild a sneak peek of what life would be like if a regular defenseman was moved and Prosser, Reilly or Olofsson had to log significant moments.

It also is likely to provide a reminder to the Wild of just how valuable Brodin is on the team’s blue line.