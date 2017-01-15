Wild owner Leipold is wrong, Wild do have what it takes to win a Cup

Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold has every reason to be skeptical.

Since the Wild acquired Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, they have fallen under the good-but-not-great umbrella. They played well enough to make the playoffs consistently, but were second class when they got into the dance.

Now, there’s such a long way to go before we get to the Stanley Cup and there are a lot of things that could happen between now and then like injuries, bad luck, bad matchups etc., but if we’re talking about whether the Wild have a good enough club to represent the Western Conference, the answer is absolutely yes.

“I don’t know, they could surprise me,” Leipold told the Star Tribune. “But I don’t think we’ve got that type of team. We haven’t built it yet. We’ve got some guys coming up who within a couple of years of being in this league can start to make a difference in the weakness that we have, which is the size of our players — although we’re better than we were last year.”

Leipold is 100% wrong about size making a difference. It’s actually a little concerning that he would think that. That’s how mistakes get made. Last year’s champion Pittsburgh Penguins were the shortest team in the NHL and fourth lightest. Two years ago, the Chicago Blackhawks were the smallest team in the league.

There are a few things that consistently predict which teams will go deep in the playoffs – none of which are height-and-weight related. Every team that’s won the Cup since the lockout that stole a full season in 2004-05 has had a top-notch center, a No. 1 defenseman and good (but not necessarily elite, goaltending. Go back to Detroit with Datsyuk/Lidstrom/Osgood or Crosby/Letang/Fleury or Kopitar/Doughty/Quick. They all follow a pattern.

Cup teams also generally have exceptional depth scoring, control the puck more than their opponents and have good special teams.

Do the Wild fit that bill? Not perfectly, but here’s the secret of the Western Conference this year: Nobody does.

The Blackhawks’ play has fallen significantly from the days of knocking out the Wild in the first round. During their mini dynasty, Chicago was one of the league’s elite when it came to out-shooting their opponents, but this year they rank 15th in shot attempt differential. They also haven’t gotten No. 1 center-level play out of Jonathan Toews, who has just two even-strength goals this season. In turn, they are closer to mid-pack than top-notch in goal differential.

Even if Toews bounces back, the Blackhawks are short on depth scoring, relying on once-waived winger Richard Panik to be their best 5-on-5 producer not named Kane, Anisimov, Panarin or Hossa.

The rest of the West has problems, too. Last year’s runner-up, the San Jose Sharks, have not been the offensive team they were last year, ranking 14th in 5-on-5 Goals For Per 60 minutes and 19th in all-situations. The Kings are still strong, but are mid-pack in Goal For Percentage at 15th and are 23rd in even strength scoring rate.

To demonstrate the point more clearly: The Wild are No. 1 in the NHL in 5-on-5 scoring and the next best Western Conference team is Nashville in ninth place, then Edmonton in 12th. So only three of the top 12 scoring teams at evens are in the West and Minnesota is top dog.

Minnesota’s depth scoring has been terrific. In terms of even strength scoring, 1.50 points per 60 minutes is considered solid, anything over 2.00 is top end. The Wild have nine players currently over 1.50 points per 60 and four over 2.00.

The Wild are also solid on special teams and great in goal, statistically speaking. They rank 13th in power play and sixth overall in penalty kill percentage and No. 2 in even-strength save percentage behind a Vezina Trophy-level first half by Devan Dubnyk.

The one concern for Minnesota should be its shot attempt differential, which ranks 24th in the league. But that is a product of how Bruce Boudreau has designed his system. The Wild protect the net, then look to score on the rush and take high percentage shots.

There is evidence of this. According to the hockey statistics website Natural Stat Trick, the Wild are No. 3 in the NHL in High Danger Shot Percentage, which simply means their share of shots within areas close to the net is the third best of any team in the league. More or less, they’re getting more good shots as opposed to just more shots.

Natural Stat Trick lists the Wild as having 347 close shots for and only 285 against. That could be part of the reason Dubnyk has been as good as he has this year.

As for the other qualifications i.e. having a top-end No. 1 center, No. 1 defenseman and good goalie, the latter two are boxes the Wild have had checked off since they signed Suter and acquired Dubnyk for a third-round pick. People will question Dubnyk until he actually wins, but his numbers (.928 save percentage since joining Minnesota) are toward the top of the league. It’s hard to argue he isn’t good enough.

The addition of Eric Staal as a top center is the huge difference maker from the past. His disastrous stint in New York made teams wonder if he could still play. That’s how the Wild grabbed him for (fairly) cheap. Not only has he proven that he can still produce, Staal is looking more like the ’06 version that raised the Stanley Cup.

He has a solid plus-3.1% Relative Corsi – meaning that teammates’ shot attempt differentials are improved by playing with him – and has scored 2.00 points per 60 minutes. Those numbers aren’t in Sidney Crosby’s range, but they are similar to Joe Pavelski and Derek Stepan.

Staal’s strong play allows Mikko Koivu and Erik Haula to be bumped down the depth chart, giving the Wild a matchup advantage on most nights. If they face a quick team, Haula can take the 1-on-1 as he did against Toews a few years ago. If they face a strong center in the dot Koivu can handle it or Staal can go toe-to-toe with the bigger, stronger types.

The Wild’s biggest similarity to last year’s Cup champion may be on defense. Outside of Suter, they sport four very mobile, offensively gifted defensemen in Jonas Brodin, Marco Scandella, Matt Dumba and Jared Spurgeon. Of the five, three of them are in the top 50 in 5-on-5 points per 60 minutes in the NHL this year.

And this is all without mentioning one of the best coaches in the NHL in Bruce Boudreau. Just because he hasn’t won yet doesn’t mean he can’t win. All those numbers listed about, they are a product of Boudreau putting his players in position to succeed, whether it’s matchup, tactics, lines or managing players. His past success indicates this is no fluke.

Of course, the Wild aren’t perfect. They could still improve the fourth line center and they may see some regression from Dubnyk. But in this year’s Western Conference, you don’t have to be perfect, you only have to be better than everyone else. And right now, the Wild are better than everyone else.