Zulgad: Boudreau makes no attempt to hide displeasure after Wild’s third-period meltdown

ST. PAUL – Bruce Boudreau’s face was flushed with anger Tuesday night as he entered the room in which he holds his postgame press conference at Xcel Energy Center.

A reporter remarked that we hadn’t seen Boudreau’s face that shade of red very often, if at all, this season. “Yeah, I don’t like that color,” Boudreau said.

The Wild’s coach also did not like what he had just witnessed on the ice in his team’s 4-3 loss to a collection from New Jersey that is near the bottom of the Metropolitan Division and was completing a four-game road trip.

The Wild had held a 2-0 lead in the second period and 3-2 in the third before the Devils rallied to tie the score on Kyle Palmieri’s goal at 9 minutes, 30 seconds of the third and then won it when Beau Bennett beat Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk to the glove side with a shot from the slot at 17:43.

“They kept pushing and I’m sure they believed that they were going to tie it up the way they came out in the third period,” Boudreau said. “We just did some uncharacteristically dumb things on all their goals. You can call it what you want but they earned it, we didn’t.”

The Wild also lost Jonas Brodin to a broken finger in the second period, although Boudreau said there had been no determination on the extent of the injury or how long the defenseman might be sidelined.

This was a rare bad night for the Wild in a season in which so much has gone right. They entered Tuesday in first place in the Central Division, having moved past Chicago on Sunday by beating the host Blackhawks. That made the Wild 17-1-1 since Dec. 4 and provided solid evidence that Boudreau’s Wild were a much different team than Mike Yeo’s Wild.

However, that did not appear to be the case on Tuesday. The Wild entered the third period holding a 2-1 lead but then proceeded to get sloppy and lose interest. The Devils’ Adam Henrique tied the score at 5:23, before Erik Haula briefly restored Minnesota’s lead.

“I think we were playing with fire a little bit,” Haula said. “I think we got away a little bit from our d-zone and certain stuff. We’ve had some success, but I guess when you just keep flirting with it eventually it’s going to bite you at some point.”

Haula might have been focusing on the Wild’s missteps in Tuesday’s game but he also could have been talking about his team’s play of late. After a 7-1 win over Montreal last Thursday at the X, the Wild took a 4-0 lead at Dallas on Saturday. The Stars rallied to tie it before Minnesota’s Jason Zucker scored in the third period for a one-goal victory. On Sunday, the Wild fell behind 2-0 at Chicago before rallying for the win.

Both victories were examples of games the Wild almost certainly would have lost a year ago, when they were a mentally weaker team that had talent but seemed to lack direction. On Tuesday, the Wild provided an unwelcome reminder of the days when it was impossible to trust this team.

While the defeat left the Wild with a 28-10-5 record and tied for the point lead atop the Central Division standings with Chicago, there were some boos heard from the announced crowd of 19,051 as the final horn sounded.

Boudreau sounded like a guy who didn’t blame the paying customers for voicing their dissatisfaction. He was especially unhappy with the Wild’s overaggressive nature at times in the final period.

“It was stupid,” he said. “We pinched with a 3-2 lead with no one behind us. It’s stuff that we don’t do, haven’t done all year. I don’t know what our thought process is there. Their winning goal, we have three guys caught. A four-on-two they come down, then it’s a one-on-five in the zone and nobody is doing anything. It was just dumb hockey.”

But that wasn’t the only thing that had Boudreau looking and seeing red. He also did not hesitate to criticize the play of the top line, centered by Eric Staal. The line included Zach Parise on the left wing and either Charlie Coyle or Jason Pominville on the right side.

“They weren’t very good. They were fighting the puck all night,” said Boudreau, who is never shy about calling out disappointing performances. “The part that gets you mad is that when you’re fighting the puck, and we’ve all had those kind of nights, then you sit there and you go, ‘OK, I’ve got to be smart defensively. I’m out here, I might not get any goals or whatever.’

“But you’ve got to play good defensively when things aren’t going right, and you’ve got to be able to identify those situations. I don’t think we did a very good job of that.”

Actually, the Wild didn’t do a very good job of anything on Tuesday. Fortunately for Boudreau, and his blood pressure, those nights have been few and far between this season.