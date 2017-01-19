Zulgad: Demoted to third line, Zach Parise’s performance is cause for long-term concern

ST. PAUL – Wild coach Bruce Boudreau has proven all season that things will be done his way and that if anyone objects that’s their problem. The latest example came Thursday night and it was a doozy.

Two days after the Wild fell apart in the third period of a one-goal loss to visiting New Jersey, Boudreau demoted top-line left wing Zach Parise to the third line for Minnesota’s lackluster 4-3 victory over Arizona at Xcel Energy Center.

The move wasn’t a response to one poor game by Parise, but rather a season filled with subpar play from a 32-year-old veteran who is in the fifth year of a 13-year, $98 million deal that is looking more and more like an albatross contract by the day.

Boudreau wisely elected to promote productive wingers Nino Niederreiter and Charlie Coyle to play with Eric Staal on the top line. Veteran Jason Pominville, who also spent significant time on Staal’s wing on Tuesday, was dropped to the fourth line and contributed three assists, including two on the power play. Still, this meant the Wild had two players making a combined $15.25 million as bottom six forwards.

The headline, without question, was the Parise move.

While the Wild have bolted to the top of the Western Conference standings, Parise entered Thursday with eight goals and 20 points in 34 games. That tied him with Matt Dumba for ninth on the team in scoring.

Boudreau elected to start the line centered by Erik Haula, with Parise and Jordan Schroeder on the wings, but make no mistake this was a demotion. Not surprisingly, Boudreau attempted to put a different spin on the move.

“I don’t classify it as a third line,” Boudreau said. “We did talk (about it). When Nino was (on the line), they scored … they have our leading scorer on it. Why would you call it a third line? I thought that maybe Haula with his speed and Schroeder with his speed could create things for him and get more opportunities.”

Parise nearly had an assist in the first period when he made a nice drop pass that Schroeder rang off the post behind Coyotes goalie Louis Domingue. Later in the period, Parise had a great opportunity from near the front of the net but his shot was blocked. Parise finished with no points for the fifth consecutive game and had two penalties, two shots, three turnovers and one block.

“I thought he played hard and had a couple shots on goal but it’s baby steps,” Boudreau said. “When you’re in a slump it just doesn’t come overnight where you get out of it. You work at it and you work at it, you might not get rewarded (right away), but eventually you start to get rewarded and it works your way.”

Parise, who had 33 goals two seasons ago with the Wild, hasn’t scored more than two goals in a month this season, so this would seem to go beyond a simple slump.

As is usually the case, Parise did receive a nice round of applause from the crowd at the X when he was introduced.

Many of those same Minnesota sports fans likely take every opportunity possible to boo Twins first baseman Joe Mauer because of his lack of production and $23 million per season contract that runs through 2018. Those fans should realize that Parise’s contract puts the Wild in a much worse position than the Mauer deal does with the Twins.

Mauer plays in a non-salary cap sport, meaning he’s overpaid but that doesn’t necessarily stop the Twins from spending on other players. Parise is making $9 million this season and eating up $7.5 million in cap room for a team that has little room to work with when it comes to spending flexibility.

That’s bad enough, but it gets worse.

Parise’s salary and cap hit will remain the same through 2019-20. He then is scheduled to make $8 million in 2020-21 and $6 million the following season before his salary drops to $2 million in 2022-23 and $1 million per year in each of the final two seasons.

So what’s happened?

Parise missed the end of last season, including the Wild’s first-round playoff series against Dallas, because of a herniated disk. He elected not to have surgery, instead rehabbing the injury, and hasn’t pointed to the back as an issue this season.

Nonetheless, it’s hard to believe that Parise isn’t dealing with some type of injury. His game has long been based on combining his skill level with an outstanding work ethic. At his best, Parise can be found taking a pounding in the corner as he fights for the puck or driving to the net.

But that hasn’t been the case nearly as much this season as it has in the past and one has to think that dealing with a back issue would be a reason why he would be reluctant to take a pounding on a nightly basis.

Parise’s last notable performance came on Jan. 5, when he had a goal and two assists with five shots on goal in a 5-4 victory at San Jose. That occurred two days after Boudreau talked to the veteran about the things that have made him successful in the past.

This sounded great, but it was hard to believe that Parise had decided, or forgotten, that when he’s at his best he’s playing with a touch of reckless abandon. Parise didn’t suddenly get lazy and decide to become a perimeter player.

The discussion between Boudreau and Parise resulted in two goals in two games, but only one point since. So after seeing Parise, Pominville and Staal all finish at a minus-3 on Tuesday, Boudreau met with some members of the line on Wednesday and then made a move that former coach Mike Yeo almost certainly would have never made for fear of resistance from the veterans and the potential fallout.

Boudreau isn’t worried about resistance or fallout and that’s a welcome change.

What isn’t welcome is that Boudreau is likely worried that he might have just taken over a team that could be stuck with an aging $9-million third-liner for the long term.