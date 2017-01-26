Zulgad: Must be Boudreau: New coach continues to push all the right buttons for conference-leading Wild

ST. PAUL – When the Wild signed Bruce Boudreau to a four-year contract last May, the hope was that the veteran coach could coax the type of consistent production from this roster that Mike Yeo never seemed to get during his four-plus seasons behind the Minnesota bench.

But no one could have expected that 48 games into his first season in St. Paul that Boudreau would oversee this drastic of transformation.

Minnesota’s 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center sent the Wild into their four-day All-Star break with 32 victories and a Western Conference-leading 69 points.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” said Wild winger Nino Niederreiter, who had a goal and two assists on Thursday. “I personally haven’t been in a situation like that in a long time. It’s great and it’s fun to be in the hunted seat here.”

Boudreau is working with largely the same roster that cost Yeo his job last February after an eight-game losing streak. Yeo, now St. Louis’ head coach in waiting, stood behind the Blues bench on Thursday watching his former team beat up on his new club and likely wondering where he went wrong.

Most of the names were recognizable – the Wild’s only significant offseason additions were signing free-agent center Eric Staal to a three-year, $10.5 million contract and bringing back fourth-line wing Chris Stewart – but many of the performances weren’t.

During Yeo’s tenure, you could count on the Wild going into a mid-season funk that meant a team that should have been securing a playoff spot was instead scrambling for one.

That is no longer the case.

After the Wild’s 12-game winning streak came to an end on New Year’s Eve against Columbus, the immediate concern surrounded whether the Wild could avoid the type of lengthy slide that usually comes around this time of year. But the Wild will enter their break with a 9-2-1 record since losing to the Blue Jackets.

The Wild’s goal scorers on Thursday included Erik Haula, Tyler Graovac, Mikko Koivu, Niederreiter and Mikael Granlund. The Wild now have eight players with 10 or more goals this season and, remarkably, high-priced winger Zach Parise isn’t one of them.

“It’s pretty balanced right now,” Boudreau said of his team. “I think every line got a goal tonight. It’s a different kind of team than I’ve had in the past but it’s a very enjoyable one to coach.”

This coming from a guy who has coached nine seasons in the NHL and won division titles on eight of those occasions.

The names of the Wild’s goal scorers on Thursday were an interesting combination of a veteran and several of the younger players who were expected to develop under Yeo but often failed to live up to their potential.

Haula, whose goal was his 10th of the season, was a guy who often had to worry about being taken out of the lineup or sat for long periods if he made a mistake under Yeo. That concern no longer seems to apply under Boudreau.

The chemistry issues that seemed to exist between old and young in the Wild locker room a year ago appear to be long gone.

“It was a good first half,” Haula said. “It shows that our team had a lot of potential and we know how quickly things change, so it’s important that we keep a high standard in here and just keep it going so we never lose two in a row. I feel like that’s been important for us.”

The Wild have lost as many as two in a row four times all season but it hasn’t happened since the end of November.

“I just think we’ve gotten such consistent production from all around our lineup,” Haula said when asked about what’s changed from the past. “Even if some line doesn’t have it going, we’ve had some other line pick them up. The production has been all around, so there’s not as much pressure on some of the top guys maybe and we just keep playing and just know that we can count on anyone.”

The Wild held an opponent to one goal for the first time in two weeks on Thursday, playing the type of defensive game that Boudreau wants and one that he also believes will lead to goals for his team.

Goalie Devan Dubnyk, who is headed to this weekend’s All-Star Game in Los Angeles, stopped 24 of 25 shots to extend his winning streak to four games and is now 27-8-3 with a 1.88 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage with five shutouts. He leads the league in goals-against average and save percentage and is second in wins and tied for second in shutouts.

“This is fun,” Dubnyk said of the Wild’s first-half success. “There’s no reason to stop what we’re doing, it’s nothing magical, we’re playing the right way and we can continue to do that.”

If Dubnyk is correct, the Wild’s season could continue deep into the springtime and the main reason will be the guy behind the bench.