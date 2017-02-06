How Bruce Boudreau turned Mikael Granlund into a star

What a difference a head coach can make.

Last year, Mikael Granlund was, by every measure, a decent NHL player. He scored 44 points and his team was 4.0% better in shot differential when he was on the ice.

Mike Yeo used Granlund as a one-dimensional center, deploying the Finnish forward at a 60/40 ratio of offensive to defensive zone faceoffs. The majority of his minutes were played with two-way players Zach Parise and Jason Pominville. While the trio routinely won the shot counter, they combined to score just 1.52 Goals For per 60 minutes.

This year, Granlund is a superstar. In 51 games, he’s already set a career high in points and is playing 18:55 per night, another career high. How many of us would have expected Granlund to rank between Jeff Carter and Alex Ovechkin in scoring leaders this season? And he’s not just scoring, but he’s still raising the Wild’s shot differential while on the ice, too.

Normally by 24 years old, players are who they are. There is rarely a massive jump after that. Unless circumstances change.

Head coach Bruce Boudreau’s first major move for Granlund was from center to wing. In 2015-16, he took over 1,000 faceoffs. This year, he’s been in the circle 21 times. Playing Granlund on Mikko Koivu’s wing allows him to focus on using his offensive gifts. Centers carry the weight of defensive responsibility much heavier than wingers do.

But putting him at wing with a defensive center alone wouldn’t have been enough to spark the massive uptick in scoring.

Boudreau started using Granlund predominantly on defensive zone faceoffs.

Yes, that goes strongly against what many coaches have done with offensively gifted players. Ovechkin starts 58% of the total of offensive+defensive faceoffs in the O-zone. This year, Granlund is starting just 38% in the O-zone and 62% in the Wild’s end of the ice.

Why? Transition. Just watch:

Not only is Granlund fast with the puck on his stick, he has remarkable vision. He can see plays develop in front of him like a quarterback reading a defense. Granlund is also skilled at carrying the puck into the offensive zone. Rarely is he forced to dump the puck and force the other forwards to chase.

That’s Part 1 to his success. Part 2 is playing the Finnish winger along with Jason Zucker.

Under Yeo in ’15-’16, Granlund and Zucker shared the ice for just 128 minutes. This year, they have played 419 minutes together and 12 of Zucker’s 14 even strength goals have been with Granlund.

Each player on the line has a defined role and Zucker’s is to be the finisher. As a blazing fast winger, he out-races defenders to the net and has the hands to score when he gets there.

The goal of the Granlund-Zucker pair is to create shots that cross the “Royal Road.” Two years ago, former Rangers goalie Steve Valiquette studied how goals are scored and found that passes across the middle of the ice scored on the highest percentage of shots.

Granlud and Zucker have both seen a huge uptick in on-ice shooting percentage from last season – one that’s too large to be explained by luck. Last year, Wild players scored on just 5.6% of shots when Granlund was on the ice, while this season they’re producing goals on 12.4% of shots.

Koivu’s role in the success of the line can’t be understated. Opponents are taking 3.5% fewer shots against the Wild with Koivu on the ice despite a high percentage of defensive zone face offs. The veteran center is also winning 54.8% of his faceoffs, giving the Wild’s puck-moving defenders a chance to pass to Granlund in the neutral zone.

The line is built on the same philosophy that the Pittsburgh Penguins used with the HBK line (Carl Hagelin-Nick Bonino-Phil Kessel) with speedy wingers and a two-way center.

Boudreau recently remarked that he doesn’t know of a line playing better than Granlund-Koivu-Zucker. All three have a Goals For Percentage of over 70% and the three forwards are the best three in the NHL.

Granlund is an exercise in how much a coach can impact players and their production.