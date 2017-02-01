Ex-Wild coach Mike Yeo takes over for ousted Ken Hitchcock in St. Louis

Mike Yeo is getting his second chance.

St. Louis Blue head coach Ken Hitchcock was fired Wednesday, the team announced. Yeo, hired to be the coach-in-waiting will step in and fill the head coaching vacancy.

He was expected to become the head coach in St. Louis at the end of the year, when Hitchcock retired. But with the Blues trailing the Wild, Blackhawks and Predators in the standings in the Central Division, Hitchcock was let go rather than finishing the season as a lame duck of sorts.

The Blues are 24-21-5 with 53 points. The Wild lead the division at 33-11-5 (71 points).

St. Louis has lost five of its past six games and went 5-8 in January. They’re still in the playoff picture as of Wednesday.

Hitchcock originally was hired in 2011. He ranks second on the team’s all-time regular season wins list, and fourth overall in NHL history (781 career wins).

Yeo coached the Wild from 2011 until he was fired mid-season last year. Bruce Boudreau was hired to replace Yeo (and interim coach John Torchetti). Boudreau has the Wild atop the standings and one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup this year. The only major addition from last year’s team has been first-line center Eric Staal.