Wild should target Hanzal, not Iginla in deadline deal

In an interview with Yahoo! Sports, future Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla said he would prefer to waive his no-trade clause and be moved from the last-place Avs to a Cup contender.

As the Western Conference’s best team, the Minnesota Wild will be connected to every big name on the block as we approach the February 28 deadline.

While there are gaps that the Wild can fill via trade, Iginla is not one of the players they should target.

Team quality may be partly to blame for the former Calgary Flame’s struggles to produce points this year, but Iginla’s shot rate is the lowest it has ever been. His points per game rate has also slid for three straight seasons.

You might say that if Iginla could match his 22 goal pace from 2015-16 over the final six weeks of this season, he would be a valuable pickup. But a closer look at his numbers suggests he is unlikely to turn back the clock.

Over the last two years, Iginla ranks 239th in 5-on-5 scoring among forwards with over 1,000 minutes. Of his 22 goals in ’15-’16, only nine came at even strength, while 13 were on the power play. There are currently seven forwards on the sorry Avalanche roster who have been on ice for more Goals For per 60 minutes of ice time than the 39-year-old winger.

During the playoffs, referees tend to put away their whistles and the impact of power plays is reduced. In the Cup Final last year, the Pittsburgh Penguins and San Jose Sharks combined for four power play goals in six games. So it wouldn’t make much sense to acquire power play help if the goal is to make a deep postseason run.

And while Iginla was one of the top power forwards of the last decade, his defensive metrics do not point toward a positive impact on his team. Colorado has given up more shots against and goals against with him on ice than off over the last two years.

The salary cap is also a concern, but teams have often found ways to circumvent the cap. Chicago was around $6 million over the cap when they won the Cup in 2015. They were able to acquire Antoine Vermette by placing Patrick Kane on long-term injured reserve.

Even if the Wild could make a deal for Iginla work under the cap, it’s hard to picture where he would play, unless Bruce Boudreau moved Jordan Schroeder to center and Iginla played next to Chris Stewart on the fourth line. Minnesota could use improvement on their bottom six, but paying premium rental price for a depth winger would not be wise.

ESPN’s Pierre LeBrun reports the Wild will have their focus set on a defensive-minded center at the deadline. The most popular one on the market will be Arizona’s Martin Hanzal, who would be ideal for the Wild.

Don't expect Minnesota to go wild before the trade deadline — but a defensive center could help https://t.co/PVnt9DXwli — ESPN NHL coverage (@ESPN_NHL) February 2, 2017

Minnesota’s current fourth line has been badly struggling with puck possession. When center Tyler Graovac is on the ice, the Wild are, on average, out-shot 32 to 21 over 60 minutes of ice time. He has also produced just six points (zero assists) in 41 games this season. In the playoffs, having a dangerous fourth line can be a major asset, not only for production, but also for lineup flexibility. Players can move up if they catch fire or there is an injury.

That would be the case with Hanzal, who has consistently been a second or third line center since debuting for the Arizona (then Phoenix) Coyotes back in 2007. On average, Hanzal has scored a solid 0.51 points per game and has improved his team’s shot differential by 2.2%. This year, he has still be on the right side of the shot counter despite being used in defensive situations, taking more defensive zone faceoffs than anyone on the Coyotes.The ability to win faceoffs is overrated, but Hanzal has been around 55% consistently for the last four years.

TSN’s Bob McKenzie reports that as many as 10 teams have called about Hanzal. That means the asking price could be as high as a first-round pick, which is what the Blackhawks paid for Vermette. Back in 2012, a desperate Nashville team spent a first on faceoff expert Paul Gaustad.

That puts Minnesota in a tough position. The roster is both win-now and built for the future. The two highest paid players on the roster are 32 years old, but top forwards Mikael Granlund, Jason Zucker, Charlie Coyle and Nino Niederreiter are all 25 or younger.

Would trading a first or second-round pick mean sacrificing too much of the future in order to grab a good rental player? Teams like the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers have consistently traded picks for rental players but have continued to compete based on a quality core.

Timing might be everything. There isn’t a dominant team in the Western Conference this year as there has been over the last decade in the Hawks and Kings. Next year’s cap issues may force changes and the Wild might lose a really good player in the Las Vegas expansion draft.

So there is a case to be made for a go-for-it trade – but it has to be the right fit, not one for a former star.