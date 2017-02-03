Zulgad: Coyle is the latest Wild player to get wake-up call from Boudreau

The Wild appeared to pick up where they left off on Tuesday by returning from the All-Star break with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

Minnesota hadn’t suffered back-to-back losses since late November in rising to the top of the Western Conference and the win in Edmonton gave Bruce Boudreau’s team five victories in its past six games.

The following night, the Wild played two periods of not so terrible hockey before falling apart in the third in a 5-1 loss at Calgary. That performance would have been chalked up to “one of those games” by many, especially on the second night of a back-to-back, but Boudreau clearly felt differently.

What Boudreau saw was a team that gave up 79 shots in two games, including 43 in the victory, and yet another subpar performance from winger Charlie Coyle. Coyle, who has been in a major funk, was demoted to the fourth line in the second period in Calgary and on Thursday 2014 first-round pick Alex Tuch was recalled from Iowa so the 20-year-old could make his NHL debut on Saturday night in Vancouver.

On Friday, Boudreau stressed fundamentals and special teams at practice. He also mixed up the line combinations, moving Zach Parise from the third to the first line with center Eric Staal and Tuch; dropping Nino Niederreiter to the third line with center Erik Haula and Jason Pominville; and leaving Coyle on the fourth line with center Tyler Graovac and Chris Stewart.

The only line that remained intact was the second unit of Jason Zucker, Mikko Koivu and Mikael Granlund.

Keep in mind this is for a team that remains the best in the Western Conference and entered Friday with a three-point advantage on San Jose and a four-point lead on Chicago, despite having played two fewer games than the Sharks and three fewer than the Blackhawks.

Boudreau’s moves show no sign of panic. Rather they serve as a testament to the fact that Boudreau knows he can’t allow anyone to get comfortable or happy with where the Wild sit in the standings. Minnesota has 32 games remaining in the regular season and then appears to be a team with the potential to make a playoff run well into the springtime.

Boudreau’s lack of success in Game 7s (1-7) has been discussed extensively, but we’re talking about a guy who knows how to win this time of year. His teams have won eight division titles in his nine seasons as head coach with Washington or Anaheim and there’s a very good chance he will make that nine of 10 this season.

Boudreau’s biggest task now appears to be getting Coyle back on track. The Wild’s group of no-longer-so-young forwards has taken real strides this season with Granlund leading the team in points and guys like Niederreiter, Zucker and Haula all contributing.

Coyle has 13 goals and 15 assists to rank third on the Wild with 38 points, but his play has fallen off badly. He has only one goal in the past 17 games and has taken only 23 shots in that time. Apparently Coyle not only has been dropped to the fourth line but also will be taken off the power play.

According to the Star Tribune, Coyle and Boudreau met to discuss the winger’s play. “I told him I think he was a great player, and I want him to get back to being a great player,” Boudreau told the paper.

Added Coyle: “We had a good talk. Bottom line I’ve got to produce and play my game and get back to the way I know how to play, and that’s being physical at the start and just being a big body out there. It kind of takes care of itself.”

That isn’t necessarily true. That’s why Boudreau has demoted Coyle, just as he demoted Parise to the third line last month. And if Coyle doesn’t respond to this move, it won’t be a surprise if he spends a game or two watching from the press box.

On Boudreau’s team getting comfortable is not an option and if you don’t produce ice time gets taken away.