Zulgad: Lessons learned? A year after being fired, Yeo gets a chance to show he’s grown as a coach

The Minnesota Wild provided a pathetic effort in a 4-2 loss to the Boston Bruins last Feb. 13 at Xcel Energy Center, extending their losing streak to eight games and giving them one victory in a stretch of 14 games.

It was at that point that owner Craig Leipold and general manager Chuck Fletcher felt they could wait no longer. The loss to the Bruins came in the afternoon and by that evening coach Mike Yeo had been given his walking papers.

Yeo departed with a 173-132-44 record as Minnesota’s coach from 2011 to 2016, having led the Wild to three consecutive playoff appearances. But there had been too many mid-season meltdowns.

The slides had become almost annual events under Yeo and at that point the feeling was that Minnesota’s players, both young and old, had stopped listening to their coach. It didn’t help that there seemed to be cliques on a team that was divided between the young and the old. It’s interesting that a year later a group of players that remains largely the same has come together as one of the best in the NHL under new coach Bruce Boudreau.

All if this came to mind on Wednesday morning when it was announced that the slumping St. Louis Blues had dismissed coach Ken Hitchcock and promoted Yeo from associate coach to head coach.

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong fired Hitchcock after a 5-3 loss on Tuesday night to Winnipeg. That was St. Louis’ fifth loss in its past six games. The Blues have 53 points, and a 24-21-5 record, putting them in the second and final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

In discussing his decision, Armstrong said the Blues had become a group of “independent contractors,” meaning the team concept was missing. Sound familiar?

Yeo is essentially stepping back into the same type of situation he had in Minnesota. Armstrong must be confident Yeo learned enough during his time with the Wild that he will be able to fix the issues that once developed under his watch.

The similarities between what happened to Yeo in Minnesota and what he will experience in St. Louis does not end there. Two years ago, the Wild went 7-12-5 from Nov. 22 to Jan. 13 in part because of poor goaltending.

General manager Chuck Fletcher acquired Devan Dubnyk from Arizona in mid-January and the goalie pretty much singlehandedly got the Wild into the playoffs. Minnesota eliminated the Blues in the first round of the playoffs.

Yeo, 43, will take over a St. Louis team that has seen Jake Allen and backup Carter Hutton struggle in goal after Brian Elliott was traded to Calgary during the offseason. Allen has a subpar .895 saves percentage and Hutton is at .896. The Blues also fired goal coach Jim Corsi on Wednesday, and Armstrong is likely to look to work a trade similar to the one Fletcher made for Dubnyk.

Yeo’s situation in St. Louis has been an interesting one since the day he arrived in mid-June. He was named the Blues’ coach-in-waiting for 2017-18 when Hitchcock was brought back for a sixth and final season.

Yeo was given a three-year contract by St. Louis, but one has to wonder if he will be behind the Blues bench for the long term. Armstrong, who allowed Blues leader David Backes to walk as a free agent after last season, has only one more season remaining on his contract so his security isn’t exactly high and this might be a trial run to see if the Armstrong-Yeo pairing can make a move in the Central Division.

The Blues will play host to Toronto on Thursday night. If this doesn’t work out, ownership could look to go in a completely different direction.

“I think what’s important is that we give the players a chance to go out there and show us what they can do,” Yeo said. “This is a bit of a rebirth in a sense. We can determine a little bit more of that as far as chemistry and who’s working together once we get our game going in the right direction.”

Is Yeo the right choice to get the Blues going in the right direction? That might depend on how much he learned during his time in Minnesota.