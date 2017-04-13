Allen’s show-stopping performance takes the spotlight off Yeo

ST. PAUL – St. Louis coach Mike Yeo didn’t want his Blues team’s playoff series chatter to be about him and his past in Minnesota. Thankfully, he’s got a goalie that captured the spotlight right away in the series opener.

In making 51 saves in the Blues’ 2-1 overtime win on Wednesday, giving St. Louis a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven, Jake Allen certainly took the focus off Yeo, and might have put it back on the shoulders of Wild coach Bruce Boudreau.

Allen was amazing, start to finish, as the Wild looked like the better, stronger, faster and deeper team for three periods and more. And in the end, none of it mattered. They trail in the series. Home ice advantage, just like that, is gone. All of those nagging questions about Boudreau and his hard-luck playoff record have become just a little bit louder. All of this after just one game.

Welcome to the playoffs.

In previous stints with the Capitals and Ducks, Boudreau’s teams earned a reputation for finding ways to win in the regular season, and finding ways to falter in the postseason. It’s a new playoff season, with a new team in a new town, and here is Bruce again, answering the same questions about clearly being the better team, and having it amount to little. Although after pelting Allen all night and coming within inches of winning on more than one occasion, Boudreau struck an optimistic chord in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

“Keep your head up. You’ve got to win four, and it’s a long series. I thought we played a good game,” Boudreau said. “We had 90-some shots at the net…52 shots on the net. I thought territorially we were pretty good. We played a lot of mistake-free chances, chances that would probably be quite in our favor, so that’s what I’m taking out of it. But we’re down 1-0. It was a heck of a game, and we’ll just get back to it tomorrow.”

It already was tomorrow at the time, but nobody corrected him.

Of course, this had all the making of an inspirational slump-buster, with the Wild playing such a dominant game, Devan Dubnyk playing solid if not spectacular in the other net, and Zach Parise scoring a roof-raising tying goal with 22.7 seconds left to force overtime

And again, it amounted to little except the proverbial “things to build on” for game two. The Blues came away praising their goalie, and vowing to play better in front of him. The Wild came away shaking their heads but vowing that they’re not far off.

“Win or lose, short memories are important,” Parise said. “You still have to look at the good things that we did and look at where we can be better. Unfortunately right now, we’re down 1-0 and now we’ve got to even it up.”

After one game, Yeo’s first mission is accomplished. Nobody is talking about the former Wild coach. They’re talking about the Blues goalie and the current Wild coach. And the refrain is a bit too familiar.