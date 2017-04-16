Don’t blame Devan Dubnyk for the Wild facing playoff elimination down 3-0

From afar, it’s hard to tell which made more noise – the goal horn in St. Louis after the Blues took an early lead on Sunday, or the Twitter storm directed at Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk just seconds later.

Trade him. Cut him. Bench him. Let Vegas have him. Among the fans who type out their frustrations in 140 characters or less, there were options aplenty for what to do with the guy between the Minnesota pipes.

One tweeter wished a “Happy Easter to everyone except Devan Dubnyk.” Another suggested that the Wild “Might as well pull Dubnyk and play 6 on 5 if that’s the kind of goaltending we’re gonna have today.”

To be sure, the Blues’ first goal was a shot Dubnyk probably should’ve stopped. It was a non-screened wrist shot from inside the blue line, headed for the glove side. Dubnyk missed it. He might have been too deep in the net. He might have had a relapse of the March doldrums that plagued the entire team. He might have misjudged the speed. Under the microscope of the NHL playoffs, it’s easy to nit-pick every move a goalie makes. Especially when things are going bad.

And for the Wild, things could hardly be worse right now. For the second time in their last three playoff series, they’re dealing with a 3-0 deficit in the series. They need a road win on Wednesday just to get back home for one more game in St. Paul. They need a four-game winning streak if they want to play games in May.

All that talk from the dead of winter of deep playoff runs and tailgating outside Xcel Energy Center in June that was spurred when the team was deeply in the midst of its best-ever regular season has turned to familiar Minnesota sports fan territory. Disappointment, frustration, anger and resolution that the sports-related joys celebrated virtually everywhere else in the country – even Cleveland – somehow skip this flyover land.

But to lay the blame for this mess at Dubnyk’s feet is unfair, and frankly wrong. His stats are middle of the pack among the 16 goalies in the playoffs. He’s allowed fewer than two goals per game, when you factor in overtime. And when you factor in the overtime from Game One, he’s been supported by fewer than a goal per game. Only Chicago’s Corey Crawford, who has gotten precisely zero goal support from his Blackhawks mates after two games, has it worse.

Both Martin Hanzal and Eric Staal had grade-A scoring chances on wraparound shots in the latter stages of Sunday’s game. Neither was able to score. When the Blues’ Jaden Schwartz had a wraparound chance on a second period power play, he buried it. That was the game-winner. That was the difference. Both goalies have been very good in this series, but only one team’s offense has scored enough to win.

The Wild have averaged more than 75 shot attempts per game in the series, and have averaged nearly 40 shots per game. All of that effort has produced three goals. One of them was at even strength. But we blame the goalie? Just like we blame the starting pitchers on a baseball team that can’t get a runner to second base, apparently?

As for the future, and what may happen if the Wild are done playing for the season next month, or next week, or Thursday, fans would be wise to get used to seeing the lanky guy wearing number 40 in goal, just as they should get used to seeing the animated bald guy behind the bench.

Dubnyk and Bruce Boudreau are here for the long haul. They’re going to have ups and downs. They may someday find a way to produce a playoff run. Neither deserves all the credit or all the blame, especially when nobody is lighting the goal lamp at the other end of the rink.