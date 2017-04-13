The Math tipped against Wild last night, but it’s not that simple

There are a few things you should know about the Wild’s playoff chances. And it’s helpful to remember, even if you are, like us, crazy enough to stay awake for Zach Parise’s thrilling last-minute goal to force overtime – or the eventual crusher when the Blues ended things with an OT goal from Joel Edmundson.

The math tipped in favor of the Blues, who do present a tricky challenge for Minnesota, as our guy Matthew Coller wrote before Minnesota dropped Game 1 at home.

The Wild’s first-game loss is starting to feel familiar. They’re now 2-10 all-time in the first game of the series, according to Mike Russo of the Star Tribune.

Historically, the team that wins Game 1 wins the series 69.6% of the time (484-211), according to Hockey-Reference.com. When the road team wins Game 1, that team has won 57.9% of the time (143-104). So in both cases, of course, the Blues are expected to be the series winner. And that makes sense. Not only do the Wild need to win a minimum of 4 in the next 6 games – a tough feat against a white-hot goalie – but they’ve also handed back home-ice advantage.

So, my question is pretty simple: Does this Game 1 math affect the Wild? The short answer would be yes, but the longer response is that it’s complicated.

That’s the bad news for Minnesota.

By pretty much every account, the Wild looked like the better team Wednesday night.

Minnesota outshot St. Louis 52:26.

Minnesota outhit St. Louis 35:18.

Minnesota shut down St. Louis’ 8th-ranked power play (0-for-4).

Minnesota set a franchise record for shots in a playoff game (52).

Devan Dubnyk played well after struggling down the stretch of the season.

Zach Parise had 7 shots on goal; Charlie Coyle and Jason Zucker each had 6.

It’s worth noting that both of St. Louis’ goals came at even strength, while the Wild needed an extra attacker (6 on 5) to net Parise’s goal.

If the Wild play the way they played, good things will happen.

The bottom line, for me, is that if you told me the Wild are currently staring up at a 30% chance of winning the series, I’d say that seems a little low.