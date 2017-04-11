Statistically speaking, Blues will be tough matchup for Wild

The state of the Western Conference is pretty well represented by the opening-round series between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues: Every matchup is tough to predict.

While the Wild had a better regular season record, the deeper you dive into the statistics, the closer Wild-Blues appears.

Minnesota is clearly the better offensive team, producing 2.73 Goals For per 60 minutes of 5-on-5, which ranks third best in the NHL. But St. Louis ranks eighth best in Goals Against per 60 and allows the forth fewest Shots on Goal per 60.

Like the Wild, the Blues have a pair of forwards who dominate when playing together. For Minnesota, Mikko Koivu and Mikael Granlund have a terrific Goals For Percentage of 59.5%, out-scoring opponents 2.78 to 1.89 over 60 minutes.

St. Louis’s Jaden Schwartz and Vladimir Tarasenko have been even better, scoring 61.9% of goals and control 55.1% of total shot attempts.

Both combinations have a quality defensive talent and offensive dynamo. Koivu has been on the ice for the second fewest goals against per 60 minutes despite the lowest percentage of offensive zone faceoffs, while Granlund led the Wild with 69 points.

As an aside, Bruce Boudreau may be making a mistake by taking Jason Zucker off the Koivu-Granlund line because both players produce more goals per 60 with Zucker than without.

Schwartz doesn’t have the same defensive impact as Koivu, in part because he isn’t a center, but he has consistently made life difficult for opponents , ranking 17th in the NHL in even-strength Goals For Percentage over the past three seasons, just ahead of Sidney Crosby and Joe Thornton. And of course, Tarasenko is a 40-goal scorer. When he is on the ice at 5-on-5, the Blues score 2.99 goals per 60, 17th best in the NHL, just behind Tyler Seguin and ahead of Evgeni Malkin.

While the Wild will be deploying Ryan Suter (and his underrated cohort Jared Spurgeon) against top lines, the Blues also have a dominant No. 1 defenseman in Alex Pietrangelo, who faced the 10th best competition by Goals For per 60 minutes of any blue liner in the league and came away with a 55.3% Goals For Percentage. More simply put: He was playing the same role as Chicago’s Duncan Keith and out-scored opponents by a wide margin.

Depth on the blueline might be an advantage for the Wild. St. Louis traded away top-four defender Kevin Shattenkirk, while the Wild have former first-round pick Jonas Brodin playing on the third pair. However, Colton Parayko has become a reliable big-minute defender and leads the team in Corsi Percentage.

In goal, the bigger sample would suggest the Wild have a big advantage but the two teams’ netminders have been going in opposite directions since the beginning of March.

Devan Dubnyk has the lowest even-strength save percentage of any goalie with more than 10 starts since March 1, while Jake Allen has been blazing hot, with the second best 5-on-5 save percentage at .954 in 14 games.

On special teams, the Blues rank eighth and Wild ninth on the power play. Both teams are efficient penalty killers as well, with St. Louis posting the third best percentage in the NHL and Wild the eighth.

Behind the bench, neither head coach has won the Stanley Cup and both have been accused of only being able to take a team so far. This series will test both Mike Yeo and Bruce Boudreau because their teams are so closely matched, one lineup tweak or matchup decision could be the difference.