Sweet revenge? Yeo set to lead Blues against Wild in first round of playoffs

The Wild was in the midst of yet another slide in February 2016 when general manager Chuck Fletcher decided Mike Yeo was no longer the right guy to coach his team.

Just over a year later, Yeo is going to get an opportunity at revenge against his former boss and organization.

Now coach of the St. Louis Blues, Yeo’s team will meet the Wild in the first round of the playoffs. The Wild will have home-ice advantage in a series that likely will begin on Wednesday. The playoff schedule will be announced by the NHL on Sunday.

The Blues clinched third place in the Central Division on Saturday with a 5-4 shootout victory over the Carolina Hurricanes. The Wild closed the regular season by beating the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Saturday and finished in second in the Central with a franchise-record 106 points and 49 wins.

“Well, you know what, I’m sure it’s going to turn into quite a story,” Yeo told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “It’s funny in sports that these types of stories seem to have a way of coming around.

“But for me, it’s not me against them. It’s our group with a real tough opponent in the way of what we’re trying to accomplish. We know that we’ve got a lot of work to do and obviously we don’t have home ice, so that will be a challenge. But we believe we’re contenders and so it’s going to be quite a challenge but one we’re looking forward to.”

Yeo was hired last June by the Blues to serve as associate coach and head coach in waiting to Ken Hitchcock. The plan was for Yeo to take over as head coach after this season, but that changed on Feb. 1 when general manager Doug Armstrong fired Hitchcock after the Blues had lost five of six and went 5-8 in January.

The Blues were fighting for a wild card spot when Yeo took over but went 21-8-2 under their new coach. The 44 points compiled in that time tied for the second most in the NHL. The Blues’ success was due in large part to a defensive style that saw them surrender a league-leading 1.87 goals per game under Yeo.

Yeo led the Wild to the playoffs three times and went 173-132-44 in four-plus seasons. He got the Wild to the second round of the postseason twice, including in 2015 when they eliminated St. Louis in the opening round.

Yeo continues to have ties to the Twin Cities. His son, Kyler, was a senior on the Hill-Murray hockey team that went to the Class 2A state tournament this season, and his family spent the year in Minnesota while Yeo made the move to coach in St. Louis.

“We knew it was the right decision,” Mike Yeo told the St. Paul Pioneer Press in March. “I’ve never lived away from my family, and with my daughter (Braeden) leaving (for college) last year, and now being away from my wife (Tanya) and son, it was tough. We knew it was the right decision based on the fact that they’ve sacrificed a lot, they’ve moved a lot to help me get to this point. We knew we wanted to allow him to finish his high school career (at Hill-Murray).”

The Wild and Blues met five times this season, with Minnesota going 2-2-1 in those games.

“They’re very daunting,” Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said of St. Louis. “I think they’re very similar to only a couple teams in the league. They don’t have really a weakness. They have six good defensemen, they’ve got four lines that can go and their goalie (Jake Allen) has been on fire since the change. Our work is cut out for us. But I’ve seen our team all year and when you need to rise to the challenge I think we will.”

The Blues, who will close the regular season on Sunday against Colorado in St. Louis, have won 14 of their past 18 games (14-2-2) and went 6-0-1 in their last seven road games.

Yeo was head coach of the Blues for only one game against the Wild this season. That came on March 7 at Xcel Energy Center when St. Louis played an excellent defensive game in a 2-1 victory. That was the Wild’s second loss of the month and helped to begin a tailspin in which Minnesota lost 11 of 14 games.

“That was the start of our demise for the month,” Boudreau said. “They have big defense, there’s no doubt. I think determination is going to be the key. If we can get the pucks at the right spots, we’re going to have to try to get to the net because they did a great job that night of not allowing us to do that.”