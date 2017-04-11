Zulgad: Great expectations: Now is the time for Wild’s investment in Boudreau to payoff

The Minnesota Wild made a four-year, $12 million investment to hire Bruce Boudreau as their coach last May for two reasons.

The first was to bring regular-season consistency to a franchise that far too often had ended up fighting to make the playoffs because of annual mid-season nosedives under former coach Mike Yeo.

Boudreau appeared on track to avoid that free-fall – and had the Wild at the top of the Western Conference – until a March meltdown that caused some tense moments. Nonetheless, the Wild wound up with a franchise-best 49 wins and 106 points to finish second to Chicago in the conference.

That gets us to the second reason why owner Craig Leipold and general manager Chuck Fletcher were willing to make a large investment in Boudreau.

The Wild will be making their fifth consecutive appearance in the postseason when they face St. Louis in Game 1 on Wednesday night at Xcel Energy Center. Yeo, who you might have heard is now coaching the Blues, guided the Wild back into the playoffs for the first time in four seasons in 2013.

Minnesota made a quick exit, losing to Chicago in five games. The following season, the Wild upset Colorado in the first round, winning Game 7 in overtime, and then took Chicago to six games before being eliminated in Round 2.

The Wild again made it to the second round in 2015, beating the Blues in six games before being swept by Chicago. This was considered a step backward and Yeo was fired in February 2016 during another slump.

John Torchetti took over as interim coach and got the Wild back into the playoffs before Dallas brought an end to Minnesota’s season in six games. Shortly after that series, Leipold and Fletcher made their big move.

Boudreau arrived in Minnesota with the reputation of being a guy who can get the most out of his teams in the regular season but falls short in the playoffs. Boudreau spent his first four-plus seasons as head coach in Washington and was quickly hired by Anaheim for a four-plus season stint after being fired by the Capitals.

He won four division titles in Washington and four more in Anaheim. Yet, the knock on Boudreau was he couldn’t win games when they mattered most. He has compiled a 1-7 record in Game 7s – he was 1-3 in Game 7s with the Caps and 0-4 with the Ducks — and Anaheim’s first-round loss to Nashville in seven games last season ended up with the Ducks making a change.

Boudreau’s record in Game 7s is certain to come up as a national story line during the playoffs, but the primary focus in Minnesota will be in a different place.

The expectation is that the marriage between the Wild and Boudreau is going to result in an extended playoff run. A first-round victory over the Blues is no longer going to be considered good enough. Giving Chicago a tough six-game series in the second round also will no longer suffice.

Before the Wild’s March meltdown, the team had played excellent hockey for several months. The Wild compiled a 30-6-3 record from Dec. 2 to Feb. 28 and several players, including free-agent addition Eric Staal, had excellent seasons. Goalie Devan Dubnyk made a case to be considered for NHL MVP early in the season and still finished with 40 victories despite a rough March that still has some concerned.

The Wild might not have a superstar talent but they have plenty of depth and can go four lines deep, especially since the acquisition of center Martin Hanzal near the trade deadline.

All of this means the pressure will be on Boudreau and the Wild beginning Wednesday night. If this series goes seven games, and the Wild beat the Blues to advance to a second-round match-up with Chicago or Nashville, the NHL pundits will focus on Boudreau finding success in a Game 7 for the first time since 2009.

But that only will be a start for Wild fans.

Boudreau wasn’t hired to finally win a Game 7, he was brought here to guide the Wild deep into the playoffs. That is why anything less than an appearance in the Western Conference finals by the Wild should be considered a disappointment.