Zulgad: If the Wild want to beat the Blues, here are five things that need to happen

Coming off a season in which the Wild posted a franchise-best 106 points and 49 victories, they will face the St. Louis Blues in the opening round of the playoffs for the second time in three years.

Mike Yeo was behind the Wild bench when Minnesota eliminated St. Louis in six games in 2015. This time, Yeo is the Blues coach after being fired by the Wild in February 2016 and promoted to the St. Louis head job almost exactly a year later.

The Yeo story line already has received plenty of coverage and will continue to do so throughout a series that will open Wednesday night at Xcel Energy Center. Another primary focus will be the goaltending matchup between Minnesota’s Devan Dubnyk and St. Louis’ Jake Allen. It’s no secret that the Wild will need Dubnyk to be at his best if they are going to advance.

So what are some other less-talked-about factors that will determine whether the Wild reach the second round? Here are five of them.

Keep Tarasenko in check

Winger Vladimir Tarasenko led the Blues in goals and points and tied Jaden Schwartz for the team-lead in assists (36). His 39 goals were 16 more than anyone else on the Blues and his 75 points were 20 more than Schwartz.

Tarasenko had three goals, including a game-winner, in five games against the Wild this season and is a terrific talent who can be a nightmare when he puts his skills to use.

Two years ago, Tarasenko had six goals and one assist but was a minus-4 in the playoff series against the Wild. This included a hat trick in the Blues’ 4-1 victory in Game 2 in St. Louis. There were times in that series where Tarasenko was dominant and times were he went unnoticed.

Tarasenko was on the Blues’ top line in their regular-season finale on Sunday, skating with Schwartz at left wing and Ivan Barbashev at center.

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau will have the final change for the first two games of this series and is likely to put the Mikko Koivu line against the Blues’ top player. Koivu was paired with Erik Haula and Mikael Granlund on his wings during Monday’s practice. It will be interesting to see if Boudreau goes with a specific defensive pairing against Tarasenko.

Chance to shine

Granlund, primarily a center for much of his career, was moved to right wing this season and finally fulfilled the potential that so many thought he possessed.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Granlund had a team-leading 69 points this season in 81 games. Granlund established career-highs in goals (26), assists (43), points and plus-minus (plus-23).

Granlund, who has seven goals and nine assists in 29 career playoff games, has spent much of the season playing on Koivu’s wing and the two have made each other better.

The only game Granlund missed was the regular-season finale on Saturday in Arizona and that was so he could rest. Granlund did look like he had tired, scoring only one goal in his last 10 games.

He had four goals in the previous six games before that stretch. If the Wild is going to make a deep playoff run, Granlund will need to have the type of postseason that will make him a household name among hockey fans.

No miscues

Matt Dumba led Wild defensemen with 11 goals this season and spends time on the power play because of his big slap shot. The issue is that Dumba also can be prone to making costly mistakes.

It is one thing to make a miscue in a regular-season game, but it’s another for a turnover or misplay to occur in a tight-checking playoff game against a team like the Blues that will be looking to capitalize on an error in a one-goal game.

Dumba was paired on defense with Marco Scandella during Monday’s practice. While Dumba ended this season with a plus-15 ranking, Scandella finished as a minus-2. That made Scandella the only regular Wild defenseman to finish with a minus rating.

In other words, this pairing has the potential to make Wild fans nervous when they take the ice.

Make it an advantage

One area in which the Blues excelled after Yeo took over for Ken Hitchcock was on the penalty kill. In fact, St. Louis had a league-best 88.5 percent penalty kill with Yeo leading the way and finished third overall in the NHL.

The Wild, meanwhile, converted 21 percent of their power-play opportunities to finish ninth in the league. Winger Nino Niederreiter led Minnesota with eight power-play goals, followed by Granlund (seven), Zach Parise (six) and Dumba (six).

Teams do their best to stay out of the penalty box in the playoffs, but the Wild could make life much easier if they can convert on the power play when those opportunities arise.

Turning back the clock

This was a difficult season for veteran Zach Parise.

The highly paid Wild winger had 19 goals and 42 points and was a minus-3 in 69 games. It was Parise’s fewest goals and points in a season in which he played more than 50 games since his rookie season with the New Jersey Devils in 2005-06.

Parise battled various ailments and injuries – he alsomissed the playoffs last spring because of herniated disk – but there were games where he looked like his old self.

In other words, he combined his hard-working style with a skill level that can make him a threat. The problem is those games didn’t seem to come consistently and couldn’t be predicted.

The 32-year-old Parise has eight years remaining on his 13-year, $98 million contract and it is fair to wonder how much he has left. The Wild can worry about that on a different day. Right now, they are mainly concerned about getting the most out of Parise in this postseason.

If Parise is effective, it will make a world of difference.