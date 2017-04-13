Zulgad: After Wild’s disappointing playoff loss, is it time to hit panic button?

Having followed professional sports in Minnesota since 1978, I know all about the sense of foreboding that comes with watching the Twins, Vikings, Timberwolves and North Stars/Wild. Disappointment is always lurking.

Maybe that is why there seemed to be a sense of doom among some when the sun rose Thursday, hours after the Wild’s 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues in overtime of Game 1 of their first-round playoff series at Xcel Energy Center.

The Wild managed to lose despite outshooting the Blues 52-26 and outplaying St. Louis in nearly every facet of the game. The difference was that the Wild failed to capitalize on numerous scoring chances and Blues goalie Jake Allen was both very good and at times lucky.

When it comes to the Wild, it’s often wise to have a finger on the panic button. This team has become very adept at the art of the meltdown. Whether it’s a midseason slide under former coach Mike Yeo or the recent disappearing act the Wild pulled in March with Bruce Boudreau at the helm.

That’s why the following might come as a surprise, especially considering that I’m usually the one hitting the panic button: There’s no reason to spend too much time fretting about what happened in Game 1.

Yes, the loss was disappointing and the Wild should have been able to capitalize on a few of the rebounds given up by Allen, but overall Minnesota showed enough to create a confidence that it will be more than possible for it to rebound and win this series.

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said his players “were ticked off” on Thursday, but did not return to work with a, “woe is me” attitude. That is good considering we have all seen that “woe is me” act from this group before and the end result is never pretty.

“The key is not to let them get too down,” Boudreau said. “I do think we played a pretty good game. It was a real man’s game, battles everywhere out there. But it’s one of those games that could have gone either way.

“When you’re looking at a potential seven-game series, you’re not looking at, ‘Uh-oh, there’s only three more games left.’ I think if we play that way (that the Wild did on Wednesday), and 10 percent better, the result will be a little bit different. We all look at the way we’ve played these guys all year, that they’ve been pretty close games. We anticipate a long series.”

Game 2 will be Friday night in downtown St. Paul before things shift to St. Louis on Sunday. The prediction from this corner has been that the Wild will win in six games, the same number it took them to beat the Blues in 2015.

That felt like a series between two evenly matched teams. If Wednesday is any indication, the Blues have the best single skater on either team in winger Vladimir Tarasenko, but the Wild is the deeper, faster and better team, especially when it comes to the forwards.

It helps that winger Zach Parise, who scored the Wild’s only goal in Game 1, is currently playing his best hockey of what was a disappointing and injury/illness filled regular season.

Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk could not be blamed for either goal on Wednesday but Allen stole the spotlight. The issue for the Wild is that there’s no guarantee that Allen’s stellar play won’t continue. Allen has gone from struggling so badly under former coach Ken Hitchcock that he was sent home at one point to being one of the NHL’s best goalies since Mike Yeo took over on Feb. 1.

Allen also is getting some help from is coach’s defensive system.

The Blues’ game plan revolves around trying to force the Wild to take shots from the outside – St. Louis also did this in an early March victory under Yeo at Xcel Energy Center — but Minnesota would like to more consistently get higher-quality chances against a St. Louis team that doesn’t feature a defenseman under 6-foot-2.

This won’t be easy but nothing about the NHL postseason usually is. It will be surprising if either team is able to win it in five games. The Blues aren’t as good as the Wild, but they have a quality plan under Yeo to slow things as much as possible and not give up an inch of ice.

It worked in Game 1 and certainly could result in another victory or two. But ultimately if the Wild controls play, as they did for much of Wednesday’s game, there will be no need to panic and that opening-game loss will be considered to have been nothing more than a speed bump.