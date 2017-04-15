Zulgad: Yeo’s knowledge of Wild’s personnel and personalities key to Blues’ success

There was plenty of conjecture in the days leading up to Wild-Blues playoff series about what type of advantage Mike Yeo’s presence behind the St. Louis bench might provide for his team.

With the Blues now holding a 2-0 edge in the first-round series and heading home for the next two games, we have an answer. Yeo has given the Blues a road map for how to beat the team he coached for four-plus seasons.

This was especially true in St. Louis’ 2-1 victory in Game 2 on Friday night at Xcel Energy Center. It’s not just Yeo’s familiarity with the Wild’s personnel that helps, it’s more his knowledge of their personalities that is so important.

You don’t see a team go through annual midseason meltdowns – including a final one that got you fired in February 2016 – without having an idea about what makes that group of people hit the shutdown button when things get tough. That doesn’t mean Yeo knew how to stop it from happening, but he certainly had a clue about what can trigger that frustration from top players.

The second period of Friday’s game was Exhibit A of the Yeo Plan being firmly in place. Coming off a 2-1 overtime loss on Wednesday in which Blues goalie Jake Allen stopped 51 shots and St. Louis forced many of Minnesota’s shots to come from the outside, the Wild came out fast and held a 7-2 advantage in shots 7 minutes, 55 seconds into the game.

But St. Louis’ defensive-first focus continued to slow the Wild, as did its ability to clog up shooting lanes, and Joel Edmundson’s goal late in the first period further frustrated Minnesota. This was evident in the second period as the more physical Blues got the Wild to begin taking runs at them.

That was out of character for Minnesota and exactly what Yeo wanted.

“I think we were running out of the way trying to hit guys too much,” Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said. “We didn’t do that for 82 games. I don’t know why we’re starting now.”

Yeo likely had a good laugh if he saw this quote. Yeo is the same coach who had to put up with finding out two of his top players, Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, brought in former NHL player and coach Adam Oates to serve as their personal power-play consultant. If you didn’t understand Yeo’s frustration with his former team, he dropped more than a few bread crumbs on the subject in his final meeting with the Twin Cities media after his dismissal.

After Friday’s win, Yeo said of the Wild, “I know that’s not a team that’s going to quit. They’re not going to go away.” There was no word on whether Yeo was able to keep a straight face as he said this.

A day before this series began, Yeo attempted to convince everyone this wasn’t going to be personal for him.

“There’s too much at stake and I will not allow it to get personal because my team, they need me to have the right mindset, have the right focus, have the right composure,” he said. “For me, this is playoff hockey, for me there’s something much more at stake, something that’s way bigger in my eyes than a little revenge here.”

That sounded good but, of course, was nonsense. The only question was how Yeo would go about attempting to get his revenge.

Two games into this series, we have the answer. Yeo’s master plan was to get the Wild so frustrated and flustered that they would begin doing the exact things that ultimately helped get him fired in Minnesota.

Two more St. Louis victories and that plan will have worked to perfection.