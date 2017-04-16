Zulgad’s 5 thoughts: Boudreau goes on defensive, the Wild’s struggling offense, Dubnyk’s rough start(s)

The Wild had an opportunity Sunday to gets themselves back in their first-round playoff series with St. Louis.

Instead, Minnesota played an atrocious first period, Devan Dubnyk gave up a soft goal to Colton Parayko in that period and Jake Allen was fantastic again in goal for the host Blues in a 3-1 victory that gave St. Louis a 3-0 lead in the series.

St. Louis can complete the sweep on Wednesday night at the Scottrade Center.

How long are the odds against the Wild? Only four of 184 teams in NHL history have rallied from down 3-0 in a series.

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau was asked if he’s amazed to see his team in this spot. “Yeah,” he said before pausing. “I don’t have any other answer.”

The Wild was the second-seed in the Western Conference behind only the Chicago Blackhawks, who trail 2-0 in their series against the Nashville Predators. At this rate, both the Wild and Chicago will be booking tee times in the coming days.

Here are five thoughts from Sunday’s game:

Getting defensive

Whether it’s Allen’s fantastic goaltending, Mike Yeo’s strategy to frustrate the Wild or Minnesota’s own ineptitude, the fact is the Wild can’t score goals in this series. They have three goals in three games as Allen has stopped 114 of 117 shots for a .974 save percentage.

Winger Charlie Coyle’s second-period goal was the only one Sunday for the Wild – it was Minnesota’s first five-on-five goal in the series – and tied the score at 1-1. Coyle scored at 12 minutes, 59 seconds, but Jaden Schwartz’s power-play goal for the Blues at 15:19 broke the tie.

Defenseman Ryan Suter, who had a terrible night on the Wild’s 0-for-4 power play, told reporters afterward that, “we’re not playing bad, we just can’t score.”

Boudreau also echoed this thought.

“I don’t think we’re playing that bad,” he said. “I’m not going to criticize our effort. These guys are trying right to the end. They want to win as bad as everybody. They want to bring it home to Minnesota. But right now it’s not working.”

Boudreau also was asked about the play of a line that included center Martin Hanzal between Nino Niederreiter and Ryan White, who played for the first time in this series. “They were good,” Boudreau said. “Don’t you think?”

When a reporter pointed out some of the line’s flaws, Boudreau got upset. “If you’re looking for me to criticize our team, it’s not going to happen. We were (redacted) good tonight. We didn’t get the breaks, so quit trying to put words in our mouths that make us look like we’re bad because we’re not.”

No offense

The Wild had 12 players score 10 or more goals this season and that number grows to 13 if you include Hanzal’s goal total with Arizona. Minnesota’s 266 goals were second-most in the NHL to Pittsburgh’s 282 and three more than Washington’s 263.

But in three games, including 17:33 of overtime in Game 1, the following players have points for the Wild: Zach Parise (two goals and one assist), Coyle (one goal), Suter (two assists), Eric Staal and Mikko Koivu.

That’s it.

Mikael Granlund, who had 26 goals and a team-leading with 69 points, has no points. Staal had a team-leading 28 goals but he has one assist in three games. Niederreiter has nothing, as does Jason Zucker and Hanzal. We could go on and on.

There was a time when the Koivu-Granlund-Zucker line looked as if it could cause problems for opponents well into the springtime. That feels like a long time ago now.

What advantage?

The Wild’s power play is 1-for-10 in the series, including 0-for-4 on Sunday. Their only goal on the power play came with a two-man advantage in Game 2 against a Blues team that finished third in the NHL this season on the penalty kill.

“That’s one thing that needs to be fixed,” Boudreau said of the Wild’s power-play struggles. “We have one practice to do it in (before Wednesday) and we’ll try to do it.”

The Wild finished the regular season ninth in the NHL with a 21.0 percent success rate on the power play.

Minnesota had four shots on a second-period power-play Sunday, but tried to get too cute at one point. With Joel Edmundson in the box for roughing, Niederreiter passed up a shot in order to get the puck to Koivu in the slot. Koivu decided to slide the puck back toward Granlund at the side of the net but his pass was off the mark.

Between the pipes

For the second time in the past two games, Dubnyk gave up an opening goal that could be considered soft. The latest was off a Parayko shot from the slot only 3:25 into the game. The puck appeared to partially deflect off Suter’s stick before beating Dubnyk to the glove side.

The Blues’ first goal in Game 2 – a slap shot from Edmundson – also beat Dubnyk to the glove side.

Dubnyk finished with 28 saves on 30 shots, the Blues’ final goal came into an empty net, but he again was overshadowed by Allen’s brilliance as he stopped 40 of 41 shots.

Dubnyk was brilliant for much of the season before he began to drop off in February and then struggled throughout March. This is the time of year when a team needs its goalie to stand on his head and win games at certain times.

Right now, the Blues are getting that. The Wild aren’t.

What now?

The Wild are in jeopardy of being swept for the only the third time in 12 postseason series. In 2003, the Wild lost in the Western Conference finals to the Ducks in four games and in 2015 the Blackhawks swept the Wild in the second round.

Because there is a two-day break between games, the Wild’s plan is to return to the Twin Cities before going back to St. Louis for Game 4.

“We’ve got to look at it as just a Game 7 on Wednesday and not worry about the series at all,” Boudreau said. “Just worry about one game. That’s why during the course of the season you have goals of one week. It is short term goals. It’s one Game 7 on Wednesday. If we play like we played tonight, with a few little tweaks, who knows? I think we can be successful.”

The Wild might win on Wednesday but history says this season will soon be over.