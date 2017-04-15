Zulgad’s 5 thoughts: Dubnyk stews about call, Yeo frustrates Wild, Blues pick their spots

ST. PAUL – The Wild entered their first-round playoff series against St. Louis on Wednesday holding the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and with the intention of making a lengthy run that would last well into the spring.

Two days later, Minnesota finds its postseason hopes on life support.

This comes after Jaden Schwartz’s goal at 17 minutes, 33 seconds of the third period on Friday night gave the Blues a 2-1 victory over the Wild and increased St. Louis’ lead in the series to 2-0.

Game 3 will be Sunday afternoon in St. Louis.

What type of odds do the Wild face now that they have dropped the opening two games at Xcel Energy Center? Teams that take a 2-0 series’ lead go on to win 87.3 percent of the time. That figure is 89.2 percent when the Game 2 victory comes on the road.

“Obviously whenever you lose at home it sucks,” defenseman Ryan Suter said in a dejected Wild locker room. “It’s just disappointing and we have got to be better.”

Here are five thoughts from Friday’s game:

An “unacceptable” decision

Schwartz beat Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk to the glove side with what proved to be the winning goal with the teams skating four-on-four because of offsetting penalties on the Wild’s Charlie Coyle and the Blues’ Scottie Upshall.

On the play, Schwartz took a pass from defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and moved into the slot as teammate David Perron drove to the goal and created a screen. Schwartz, who wasn’t met by either Wild defenseman (Ryan Suter and Jonas Brodin), ripped a shot past Dubnyk.

“I didn’t see the puck,” Dubnyk said. “That’s why you drive the net and that’s why he shoots it.”

Dubnyk did not hide his displeasure with the referees’ decision to make it a four-on-four situation. Upshall, who put a dangerous blindside hit on Erik Haula near the end of the second period, drove Coyle into the ice face-first, causing a collision with a linesman. Coyle retaliated and that caused a scrum that resulted in the penalties.

“It’s pretty disappointing we’re playing four-on-four in the playoffs on that play on the wall,” Dubnyk said. “That’s unacceptable in a 1-1 hockey game to make that call, it just doesn’t make sense.

“You can watch it a hundred times, there’s zero reason. It’s either a penalty on them or it’s no penalty. I’m not saying it’s a penalty on them, it’s just no penalty. Why make it a four-on-four game with four minutes left? It’s not to make excuses, it’s just they made a play.”

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau wasn’t nearly as critical of the decision. “I thought it was a pretty physical game, as far as everything else goes,” he said. “I think those are battles that you’ve got to leave alone. I don’t know if I agree with the call or not agree with the call, but the call was made.”

Frustration sets in

The Wild tied the score at 1-1 at 17:44 of the second period when Zach Parise scored his second goal of the series with Minnesota holding a two-man advantage.

Eric Staal’s attempt to center the puck to Parise was initially blocked, but eventually squeezed through and Parise flicked a shot over fallen Blues goalie Jake Allen.

Before the Wild’s goal, it was clear that the Blues’ defensive-first style was frustrating Minnesota. That, of course, is exactly what Blues coach Mike Yeo, the Wild’s former bench boss, wanted to do to his old team. Yeo knows the Wild’s weaknesses both physically and mentally.

The Wild, who have lost both games of this series by 2-1 scores, have yet to score a true five-on-five goal. Parise’s first goal late in the third period of Wednesday’s overtime loss came with Dubnyk out of the net and his goal on Friday was with a two-man advantage.

The Blues aren’t going to stop trying to slow the Wild as much as possible by clogging shooting lanes and forcing shots from the outside, so it’s going to be up to Minnesota to make adjustments to create more offense.

“They’re defending hard,” Wild winger Jason Pominville said. “Their goalie has been seeing the puck well and one thing they do well is they have five guys around the paint so it makes it tough for us to get on the inside. I feel like we’ve got to do a better job at spreading them out.”

Does that come from working harder?

“I don’t know if it’s work,” Pominville said. “It’s tough to get in there because there are so many guys there. I think the work has to come maybe mentally to spread them out. Use our (defensemen) and make them have to come out and spread out a little bit.

“We’re a team that uses the back of the net really well. But if we can spread them out a little more by using our D and having maybe a third guy high and create maybe more one-on-ones in front of the net, instead of one-on-twos or one-on-threes, we’ll give ourselves a little bit better chance.”

Playing smart

The Blues have played a physical style in the first two games, but they also have been smart in their approach.

Wild tough guy Chris Stewart tried to return some of the rough stuff with just over five minutes left in the second period, when he attempted to fight the Blues’ Ryan Reaves. Reaves was having none of it and Stewart finished his shift by getting physical with Blues star winger Vladimir Tarasenko.

This caused a shouting match between Reaves and Stewart as the latter headed to his bench. The funny thing was that Reaves and Stewart are former teammates with the Blues, have been good friends for several years and attended each other’s weddings.

“It’s not awkward at all, not this time of the year,” Stewart said of getting into it with his pal. “There are definitely no friends out there. We both have jobs to do and that’s the bottom line.”

Stewart wasn’t the only Wild player who wanted to play a physical style on Friday. Coyle also showed an edge in his play. Boudreau doesn’t mind the rough stuff, but didn’t sound like he endorsed the idea of some players getting out of their normal style.

“Well this is the playoffs, everybody has to battle,” he said. “Quite frankly, I think we were running out of the way trying to hit guys too much. We didn’t do that for 82 games. I don’t know why we’re starting now.”

Got to have it

While Dubnyk did not see the Blues’ second goal, it appeared the same could not be said for Joel Edmundson’s blast from near the blue line that beat the Wild goalie at 3:51 of the first period to give St. Louis a 1-0 lead.

With the Wild called for a delayed penalty, Blues center Patrik Berglund passed the puck to Edmundson from the circle to the right of Dubnyk before getting a return pass from the St. Louis defenseman. Berglund received the puck as he neared the left point and passed back to Edmundson.

Edmundson, who had three goals in the regular season before scoring in overtime of Game 1 in this series, let go with a blast that beat Dubnyk to the glove side. That was the exact type of save that the Wild need Dubnyk to make in the playoffs.

Allen, meanwhile, gave up one goal on 24 shots after making 51 saves in Game 1. That gives him a .974 save percentage in the opening two games.

While the Blues did a better job of holding the Wild’s shot total down in Game 2, Minnesota did have some very good opportunities. The Wild outshot the Blues 7-2 to open the first period, and in the second period defenseman Marco Scandella’s slap shot rang off the cross bar behind Allen before going out of play.

Bouncing back

Wild players did their best to sound confident after the loss and the subject of the Wild falling behind 2-0 in the opening round in Colorado in 2014 was brought up. The Wild rallied to win that series in seven games.

In that case, the Wild entered the series as underdogs and had little pressure. This time Minnesota was the team with expectations and the fact they are down 2-0 to their former coach only increases the pressure.

“It sucks,” Stewart said. “We gave up two at home. But I’ll tell you right now, this series is long from over. There’s no quit in this dressing room. There’s a lot of heart in this dressing room. We’re going to go on the road and we’ll be ready for Game 3.”

Said Suter: “We have a good team. We have to make sure that we’re focused and ready for the game (Sunday). Obviously, it’s a bad feeling right now, but you have to dig deep and find out what we’re made of here.”

The Wild, whose March slide caused many to think a playoff collapse was possible, won 22 road games during the regular season. Last season, Boudreau was behind the Ducks’ bench when Anaheim fell behind Nashville 2-0 in its opening-round series before rallying to win three in a row before losing in seven games.

“Well, both games were 2-1,” Boudreau said of the Wild’s opening two losses. “If they were 6-nothing or something, I’d say it’s going to be a tough task (to come back). Not that it’s not going to be a tough task. But let’s face it: Both games could’ve gone either way. So I don’t see why we can’t go in there and do the same thing to them that they did to us. This is what happened last year, when we went into Nashville and won the next three games. So it’s not impossible.”